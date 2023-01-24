Myrtle Point’s girls basketball team won its fourth game in a row Friday, beating visiting Elkton 45-10 to improve to 4-1 in Skyline League play.
Freshman Bailie Detzler led the Bobcats with 15 points in Friday’s win. Lexi McWilliam and Jakelynn Hermann added nine points each.
It’s been a good stretch for a Myrtle Point team playing without two starters.
The Bobcats have built up momentum going into a big game Tuesday at Powers, which started the year with nine straight wins before losing three of its past four in league play.
Myrtle Point also hosts Riddle on Friday.
The Bobcats’ lone league loss came to unbeaten North Douglas and they picked up a key win over Umpqua Valley Christian last week. Myrtle Point is tied in the loss column in the league standings with UVC, New Hope and Camas Valley and is in position for a second-place finish if it can beat New Hope and Camas Valley in the coming weeks.
Second place would guarantee the Bobcats a spot in the league tournament and a place in the Class 1A playoffs. The league’s third through sixth place teams will end up in the league playoffs, needing a win to get into the Skyline tournament.
CRUISERS DROP TWO: Powers lost to two of the league’s top teams over the weekend, falling at North Douglas 55-31 on Friday and then losing at home to Umpqua Valley Christian 62-40 on Saturday.
That left the Cruisers 3-3 in league play heading into the game with Myrtle Point and a game at Elkton on Friday.
Skylar Thompson had 24 points and KaiLey Jo Swenson eight against Umpqua Valley Christian. Kendyl Elias had 16 points for the Monarchs, who are 4-1 in league play.
Swenson had 11 points and Thompson 10 against North Douglas, which is unbeaten in league and got 23 points from Brooklyn Cyr.
PACIFIC FALLS TWICE: The Pirates weren’t able to sustain the momentum from their first Skyline League win last week, losing both their games over the weekend.
Days Creek edged the Pirates 35-31 and New Hope Christian topped Pacific 52-29.
RED DEVILS WIN ONE: Coquille fell to the top two teams from the Far West League’s south division, but beat the third-place club in a possible look-ahead to the league playoffs during a busy week.
The Red Devils had a second-half rally come up short in a 36-31 loss at Brookings-Harbor on Wednesday.
Coquille scored just 10 points in the first half and trailed 20-10 before chipping away at the lead in the second half. Holli Vigue had 13 points for the Red Devils while Ashlyn Schofield led the Bruins with 14.
Coquille bounced back with a 45-33 win over visiting Cascade Christian on Friday. Trinidy Blanton had 17 points in that win, while Vigue added nine and Lexi Lucatero seven.
But the offense went flat against Lakeview on Saturday, especially in the second half when Coquille had just one basket in a 54-22 loss to the Honkers, the same team that eliminated the Red Devils from last year’s Class 2A playoffs.
Unbeaten Lakeview is in first place in the south division and Brookings-Harbor second. The Bruins almost beat Sutherlin, the north division leaders, on Saturday, with the Bulldogs prevailing 52-49 in overtime. Sutherlin also is unbeaten in league with a big showdown at Lakeview coming up on Saturday.
Coquille, meanwhile, plays the other three teams from the south division this week, visiting Rogue River on Wednesday, hosting St. Mary’s on Friday and visiting North Valley on Saturday.
The Red Devils are second in the league’s northern division and would host the third-place team from the south if they stay in that spot through the regular season.
MARSHFIELD 56, COTTAGE GROVE 43: The Pirates built a big first half lead and cruised to a road win Friday for their seventh victory in a row and second to start league play.
Marshfield improved to 12-4 overall heading into its bye in the Sky-Em League schedule on Tuesday. The Pirates have a big home game Friday against Marist Catholic.
JUNCTION CITY 51, NORTH BEND 24: The Bulldogs fell to 0-2 in the Sky-Em League with their road loss on Friday.
North Bend has lost five straight overall and hosts Cottage Grove on Tuesday before its bye in the first half of league play Friday. North Bend hosts Marshfield next Tuesday.
BANDON 44, ILLINOIS VALLEY 19: The Tigers kept their hold on first place in the Valley Coast Conference’s south division with a road win over the Cougars heading into a big week with three games.
Bandon improved to 7-1 in league with their fifth straight win and host second-place Oakland on Tuesday. The Tigers also face Gold Beach at Pacific High School on Thursday and hosts Toledo on Saturday. The neutral site for the Gold Beach game follows the first meeting between the schools, which also was at a neutral site in Grants Pass.
Oakland is 7-2 in league play after beating Reedsport 47-12 on Friday, but lost to the Tigers 45-33 when the teams met in Oakland. Reedsport, still looking for a win, hosts Waldport on Tuesday, visits Illinois Valley on Thursday and hosts Lowell on Saturday.
Gold Beach, which fell to Waldport 35-23 on Friday, hosts Illinois Valley on Tuesday and Oakridge on Saturday.
BOYS
COQUILLE TAKES TWO: The Red Devils won two of their three games against teams from the Far West League’s south division, sandwiching wins over Brookings-Harbor and Lakeview around a loss to defending state champion Cascade Christian.
The Lakeview win on Saturday was Coquille’s sixth game this season decided by one or two points (another was an overtime loss), with the Red Devils edging the Honkers 55-53 when Hunter Layton made a contested layup with five seconds to go.
Dean Tucker scored 15 points for Coquille, while Zach Farmer added 12, Layton 11 and Hayden GeDeros nine. Farmer and Gardner Scolari each made a pair of big free throws in the final quarter.
Trevor Owens had 24 points for the Honkers.
Coquille won at Brookings-Harbor 62-48 with Tucker and GeDeros scoring 13 points each and Layton 12. Josh Serna had 25 for the Bruins.
On Friday, Cascade Christian topped Coquille 76-41 on the strength of a season-high 12 3-pointers — five by Cannon Anderson and three by Drew Hall, who each scored 23 points. Farmer had 12 points and Layton 11 for Coquille.
Coquille is 4-3 and third in the Far West League’s north division behind 6-1 Douglas and South Umpqua, which both came from behind to beat the Red Devils.
COTTAGE GROVE 72, MARSHFIELD 54: The Lions topped the visiting Pirates on Friday, handing Marshfield its second straight loss to open Sky-Em League play. The game was the first of the league season for Cottage Grove.
JUNCTION CITY 63, NORTH BEND 32: The Bulldogs fell to 0-2 in league play with their road loss to the Tigers on Friday.
North Bend also came up short in a nonleague game at Hidden Valley on Saturday, 66-59, the fifth straight loss overall for the Bulldogs.
BANDON 67, ILLINOIS VALLEY 56: The Tigers used a zone defense to hold off the Cougars after Illinois Valley took an early lead at home.
“The boys played well for driving three hours on a bus,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. ”I’m proud of how they played together and didn’t let the pressure get to them.”
He credited Illinois Valley for keeping the game close.
“It was a battle,” he said.
Eli Freitag had 18 points and Owen Brown 11 for Bandon in the win. Colton Siewell added eight. Brendyn Bruner had 17 points and Daniel Polk 15 for Illinois Valley.
Bandon improved to 6-3, third in the Valley Coast Conference south division behind unbeaten Gold Beach and one-loss Oakland, their next two foes (Oakland at home on Tuesday and the Panthers at Pacific on Thursday). Illinois Valley is fourth in the division at 5-5.
Gold Beach beat Waldport 70-32 on Friday to keep its league record perfect. Oakland beat Reedsport 46-18.
POWERS LOSES TWO: The Cruisers lost both their weekend games to two of the Skyline League’s top teams, falling 68-33 at North Douglas and 70-33 to Umpqua Valley Christian.
Charlie Shorb had 10 points and Rene Sears nine against North Douglas. Logan Grant had 23 for the Warriors.
Shorb had 16 and Braden Bushnell 10 against UVC. Sean Simonson had 21 for the Monarchs.
Powers is 1-5 in league play.
PACIFIC DROPS PAIR: Pacific’s boys played better Saturday but couldn’t keep up with visiting New Hope Christian in an 80-46 loss, coach Lee Pestana said.
The Pirates also lost their Friday game, 56-14 to Days Creek, and continue to seek their first Skyline League win of the season. They will be on the road for both games this week, at Camas Valley on Tuesday and Umpqua Valley Christian on Friday.