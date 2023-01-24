basketball
Metro Creative Outlet

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Myrtle Point’s girls basketball team won its fourth game in a row Friday, beating visiting Elkton 45-10 to improve to 4-1 in Skyline League play.

Freshman Bailie Detzler led the Bobcats with 15 points in Friday’s win. Lexi McWilliam and Jakelynn Hermann added nine points each.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

How often do you take a walk along our local ocean beach?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters