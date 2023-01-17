Basketball camps

Myrtle Point’s boys basketball team is out to a 4-0 record in its first year in the Class 1A Skyline League after the Bobcats beat Umpqua Valley Christian 63-30 on Friday.

Myrtle Point now has won six games in a row heading into a week with three games, the big one Friday night at home against Elkton, which also is 4-0. The Bobcats host Days Creek in a nonleague game on Tuesday and visit Glendale on Saturday.



