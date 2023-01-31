basketball
Metro Creative Outlet

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Marshfield’s girls basketball team came up just short in its first Sky-Em League showdown with Marist Catholic on Friday, falling to the visiting Spartans 43-41.

Marist Catholic improved to 3-0 in league play while Marshfield fell to 2-1.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters