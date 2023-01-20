Basketball camps

Marshfield opened the Sky-Em League girls basketball season with a 51-40 win over visiting Junction City on Tuesday.

The Pirates, who were fourth in the most recent Class 4A coaches poll, got 12 points each from Kate Miles, Paige MacDuff and Tatum Montiel.



