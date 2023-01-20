Marshfield opened the Sky-Em League girls basketball season with a 51-40 win over visiting Junction City on Tuesday.
The Pirates, who were fourth in the most recent Class 4A coaches poll, got 12 points each from Kate Miles, Paige MacDuff and Tatum Montiel.
It was a good all-around team win, coach Doug Miles said, praising the play at point guard by Trinity Barker and the all-around play of Gracie Peach.
He added the team is still growing.
“We did a lot of good things, but still need to have a complete game,” Miles said.
Marshfield now has won six straight and is 10-4 overall. Junction City is 6-9.
In the other game involving the Bay Area, North Bend fell to host Marist Catholic 40-22. The Spartans were eighth in this week’s coaches poll.
Marist Catholic improved to 10-4 on the season. The Bulldogs fell to 5-11.
VALLEY COAST CONFERENCE: Bandon pulled away from host Waldport in the second half for a 45-27 win as the Tigers improved to 7-1 in league play.
“It was a great second half for us,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “I was proud of the way the girls responded after we got off to a slow start.”
Bandon led 23-19 at halftime, but held the Irish to just eight points in the second half.
Olivia Thompson had 12 points to lead the Tigers and Nyah Dimitruk added eight. Makiah Vierck and Abby Weston had six apiece.
Kiana McNeil had seven points for Waldport, which is 3-4 in league play.
Gold Beach beat Reedsport 54-16 in another league game Tuesday night. The Panthers are 3-5 and the Brave 0-8 in league play.
Oakland topped Illinois Valley 37-22 and remained one loss behind Bandon in the league’s south division.
MYRTLE POINT 46, DAYS CREEK 21: The Bobcats beat the visiting Wolves in a nonleague game. The teams both are in the Class 1A Skyline League and will play their league contest later in the year.
Myrtle Point improved to 10-6 overall. Days Creek is 3-8.
BOYS
SKY-EM LEAGUE: Marshfield and North Bend both fell in their league openers Tuesday.
The Pirates led Junction City through one quarter before the Tigers pulled away for a 67-43 win at the Pirate Palace. Junction City was the runner-up in the Class 4A state tournament last winter and Marshfield has an entirely new varsity roster after sharing the league title with the Tigers while fielding an all-senior group.
Marist Catholic topped North Bend 66-35 in Eugene.
The league has five schools this year, so one school has a bye each night of games. On Tuesday that was Cottage Grove. The top three are guaranteed of advancing to the postseason, with the league champion moving directly into the final 16 and the second- and third-place teams being in the play-in round.
On Friday, the Bay Area schools are on the road, with Marshfield visiting Cottage Grove and North Bend traveling to Junction City. North Bend hosts Cottage Grove next Tuesday, while Marshfield has its bye in the first round of the league schedule.
VALLEY COAST CONFERENCE: Bandon won at Waldport 51-27 Tuesday to get back on the winning track after a loss at East Linn Christian on Saturday.
The Tigers led 29-20 at the half and held the Irish to just seven points after halftime.
“We had a slow start — and give Waldport credit,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “They were running their offense well and getting a lot of loose balls.
“We started playing better defense in the second half. We switched to a zone and Waldport had trouble scoring.”
Owen Brown had 21 points and Sean Ells eight for the Tigers. They combined to hit five 3-pointers. Colton Seiwell scored seven for Bandon. Justin Gainer had nine points for Waldport.
The Tigers are 5-3 in league play and in third place in the league’s south division behind unbeaten Gold Beach and Oakland, which has one league loss.
Bandon gained momentum in its loss to East Linn Christian, which is unbeaten in the north division, Quattrocchi said.
“The effort and energy given was tremendous,” he said of the Tigers’ play after a long road trip to the Lebanon area that started early Saturday morning. “We were down 10 in the first half but we clawed our way back, tying the game toward the end of the third quarter.
“Holding ELC to 40 in their own gym showed how much better our defense is getting.”
Dylan Kamph had 13 to lead the Tigers on Saturday.
Gold Beach and East Linn Christian both kept their league records perfect Tuesday, with the Panthers winning at Reedsport 64-27 and ELC topping visiting Monroe 54-30.
Bandon is at Illinois Valley on Friday, while Gold Beach hosts Waldport and Reedsport travels to Oakland.
Bandon hosts Oakland on Tuesday, while Gold Beach hosts Illinois Valley and Reedsport hosts Waldport. Bandon and Gold Beach play Thursday at Pacific High School, a neutral site to match their first game being at a neutral site when U.S. Highway 101 was closed due to the slide south of Port Orford.
POWERS 40, MILO ADVENTIST 39: The Cruisers picked up a nonleague win at home Tuesday, edging the Mustangs when Patrick Mahmoud hit the game-winning jumper with about 10 seconds to go.
Powers improved to 4-11 overall with the victory.
Charlie Shorb had 17 points for the Cruisers and Mahmoud and Jayce Shorb had six points each in the victory. Almas Smith had 12 points for Milo, which had beaten the Cruisers 55-22 earlier in the season.
Powers returns to Skyline League play with games Friday night at North Douglas and Saturday at home against Umpqua Valley Christian. The Cruisers host Myrtle Point on Tuesday.
MYRTLE POINT 56, DAYS CREEK 50: The Bobcats ran their win streak to seven in a row with a home victory over the Wolves in a nonleague game Tuesday.
Myrtle Point has a big league game Friday, when it hosts Elkton, which shares first place in the Skyline League with the Bobcats. Myrtle Point is at Glendale on Saturday.
Days Creek, which is 3-1 in Skyline League play (the Wolves lost at Elkton on Friday), will host Myrtle Point for the league contest on Feb. 3.