Marshfield’s girls basketball team clinched a share of the Sky-Em League title with Marist Catholic by pounding visiting North Bend 49-13 on Friday.
Marshfield and Marist Catholic both finished 7-1 in league and will hold a tiebreaker game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Siuslaw High School in Florence with the winner guaranteed a bye into the round of 16 and a home game in the Class 4A playoffs. With its high ranking of No. 4, Marshfield is likely to get a home game even if the Pirates fall to the Spartans. They also will play Astoria in a playoff tuneup game Saturday at North Eugene High School. Astoria handed the Pirates two of their five losses this season.
BANDON SECOND: Central Linn topped Bandon 39-28 in the championship game of the Valley Coast Conference on Saturday night at Sutherlin, but the Tigers had a good tuneup for the state playoffs, coach Jordan Sammons said.
Bandon had beaten Monroe 41-32 on Friday night in the semifinals.
“We played really good this weekend,” Sammons said. “Monroe is a solid team and Central Linn is one of the best teams in the state.
“I thought our girls played with great heart, especially in the Central Linn game, and gave some of the best effort we have had all year.”
Makiah Vierck had 15 points and Olivia Thompson 10 in the win over Monroe. Vierck and Lizzy Stice each had six to lead the team against Central Linn.
Bandon is the No. 6 seed in the playoffs and will host a game Friday against Regis for a spot in the Class 2A tournament in Pendleton. Regis placed fifth in the tough Tri-River Conference, which includes top-ranked Salem Academy, No. 4 Gervais and No. 5 Western Christian. The Tigers beat Gervais and fell to Salem Academy in the preseason.
“We have to really lock in mentally this week and get ready for a tough playoff game on Friday,” Sammons said. “I’m proud of this group for sure.”
Central Linn, the No. 2 seed, will host Weston-McEwen.
LAKEVIEW 45, COQUILLE 33: The Red Devils fell on the road in the Far West League semifinals Thursday, snapping a four-game win streak, but put up a strong effort against the Honkers.
Coquille’s girls will host Horizon Christian of Tualatin in a first-round playoff game in the Class 3A playoffs Tuesday, needing a win to get to the second round Saturday, when the eight winners earn a spot in the state tournament jointly hosted by Marshfield and North Bend high schools.
Lakeview fell to Sutherlin 57-41 in the league championship game Saturday.
Horizon Christian upset Valley Catholic in the Lewis & Clark League playoffs to earn a spot in the playoffs after placing fifth in that league and is 12-10 overall.
If Coquille beats Horizon Christian, the Red Devils will travel to face Corbett, one of the state’s top teams and a squad that played for the Class 4A title at Marshfield last year before dropping down to Class 3A this year.
Brookings-Harbor hosts Burns on Tuesday and, with a win, will travel to top-ranked Banks, another school that dropped down from 4A and that finished second to Corbett in its league.
Sutherlin will host the winner of a game between Jefferson and Creswell and Lakeview travels to De La Salle North Catholic on Friday for a spot in the state tournament.
BOBCATS THIRD: Myrtle Point will visit Trinity Lutheran in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs Tuesday after placing third in the Skyline League tournament at North Bend.
The Bobcats finished second in the regular season in the Skyline League but lost to Umpqua Valley Christian 52-38 in the semifinals at the league tournament in North Bend on Saturday. The Bobcats bounced back to beat New Hope 64-48 to take the third seed for the playoffs.
Trinity Lutheran, which is located in Bend, placed third in the Mountain Valley League.
If the Bobcats win Tuesday, they face the winner of a game between Triangle Lake and North Douglas, the champion of the Skyline League.
BOYS
BULLDOGS STAY ALIVE: North Bend kept its chances of a spot in the Class 4A postseason alive by beating Marshfield 54-43 in a Sky-Em Leauge tiebreaker game Saturday at Coquille.
Marshfield had topped North Bend a night earlier 64-55 to force a three-way tie for third in the league standings with the Bulldogs and Cottage Grove.
North Bend faced Cottage Grove on Monday at Douglas High School in Winston (results were not available) for the league’s third seed into the Class 4A play-in round. North Bend and Marshfield also could advance to the play-in round based on their spots in the final power rankings.
Marshfield was 19th and North Bend 20th following Saturday’s game.
MYRTLE POINT SECOND: Myrtle Point fell to North Douglas 67-57 in the championship game for the Skyline League on Saturday at North Bend.
The Bobcats had beaten Days Creek in the semifinals Friday, 68-60 to avenge their only loss in the league season.
Myrtle Point will be on the road Wednesday in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs, at Willamette Valley Christian. The winner faces the winner of a game between Triangle Lake and No. 4 Adrian for a spot in the state tournament at Baker City.
Willamette Valley Christian, which won the Casco League tournament after tying for second in the regular season, is located in Brooks, a little north of Salem.
TIGERS FOURTH: Bandon lost to both Gold Beach and East Linn Christian in the Valley Coast Conference tournament at Sutherlin and is the No. 4 seed for the league into the Class 2A playoffs.
Gold Beach beat Bandon 55-39 in the semifinals, grabbing an early lead and holding on.
East Linn Christian, the league’s North Division champion, was upset by Oakland in the semifinals and beat the Tigers 56-35 in the third-place game.
Bandon will be on the road Saturday against top-ranked Mannahouse Academy of Portland with the winner advancing to the Class 2A tournament in Pendleton.
The Tigers were bumped down from a higher seeding because the lowest-ranked team in the playoffs, Portland Christian, can’t play Mannahouse Christian because they are in the same league.
Oakland, which also upset Gold Beach in the championship game, hosts Heppner and Gold Beach hosts Santiam on Saturday, with the winners advancing to the state tournament.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN 68, COQUILLE 23: The Red Devils lost in the Far West League semifinals against the host Challengers on Thursday.
Cascade Christian went on to beat Douglas 80-29 in the championship game Saturday.
Coquille will be on the road Wednesday against Harrisburg in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. If the Red Devils win, they will be on the road again Saturday against De La Salle North Catholic for a spot in the state tournament.
Harrisburg finished fourth in the Mountain Valley Conference and is 14-11 overall (Coquille is 16-11).
De La Salle North Catholic is No. 2 behind Westside Christian in the power rankings despite beating Westside Christian in all three meetings, including the championship game in the Lewis & Clark League tournament on Saturday.
Cascade Christian hosts Amity on Saturday for a spot in the tournament. Douglas hosts Umatilla on Wednesday, with the winner traveling to Dayton on Saturday.