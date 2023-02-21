Basketball camps

Marshfield’s girls basketball team clinched a share of the Sky-Em League title with Marist Catholic by pounding visiting North Bend 49-13 on Friday.

Marshfield and Marist Catholic both finished 7-1 in league and will hold a tiebreaker game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Siuslaw High School in Florence with the winner guaranteed a bye into the round of 16 and a home game in the Class 4A playoffs. With its high ranking of No. 4, Marshfield is likely to get a home game even if the Pirates fall to the Spartans. They also will play Astoria in a playoff tuneup game Saturday at North Eugene High School. Astoria handed the Pirates two of their five losses this season.



