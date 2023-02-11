Marshfield’s girls basketball team won its third straight contest Tuesday, beating visiting Cottage Grove 45-26 in a Sky-Em League game.
The Pirates improved to 5-1 in league play, a game behind Marist Catholic in the loss column heading into their bye in the second half of the league schedule.
The regular season ends next week, with the Pirates traveling to Eugene to face Marist Catholic on Tuesday and hosting North Bend on Friday.
Marshfield was fourth and Marist Catholic fifth in the most recent Class 4A coaches poll.
JUNCTION CITY 41, NORTH BEND 26: The Bulldogs came up short against the visiting Tigers on Tuesday, falling to 1-5 in Sky-Em League play. Junction City is third in the league standings at 3-3.
North Bend travels to Cottage Grove on Friday, trying to repeat their one league victory.
COQUILLE 49, SOUTH UMPQUA 18: The Red Devils tuned up for a big game with Douglas by pounding the visiting Lancers on Monday.
Coquille had a chance Wednesday to wrap up second place in the Far West League’s north division when it traveled to Douglas (results weren’t available).
The Red Devils finish the regular season Friday when they host Glide. The league playoffs are next week.
BANDON 32, WALDPORT 31: The Tigers bounced back from their loss at Oakridge last week by beating the visiting Irish on Tuesday.
Bandon already had wrapped up the south division title for the Valley Coast Conference and a spot in the upcoming district tournament at Sutherlin and the Class 2A playoffs.
The Tigers have a big tuneup for those events on Friday when they host Monroe to cap the regular season. Bandon was sixth and Monroe eighth in this week’s coaches poll.
In the other Tuesday game involving the South Coast’s teams in the Valley Coast Conference, Gold Beach topped visiting Reedsport 62-28. The Panthers finish the regular season at home against East Linn Christian on Friday, while Reedsport hosts Oakridge.
Gold Beach will finish fourth in the south division and travel next Tuesday to the third-place team in the north division, Oakridge. The winner of that game will travel to face Oakland, the No. 2 team in the south, next Wednesday for a spot in the district tournament, held next Friday and Saturday.
PACIFIC 38, BANDON JV 37: The Pirates tuned up for their regular-season finale by edging the Tigers’ junior varsity squad on Tuesday.
Pacific hosts Elkton on Friday in a game that could have big implications in the Skyline League’s postseason. The Pirates can’t make the playoffs, but could end Elkton’s season with a win, denying the Elks a chance to finish in a tie for fifth or sixth place.
The rest of the Skyline League had Tuesday off.
BOYS
MARSHFIELD 72, COTTAGE GROVE 57: The Pirates picked up their first win of the Sky-Em League season when they topped the visiting Lions on Tuesday.
Marshfield still has hopes for a spot in the Class 4A postseason and got a boost with Tuesday’s win. After their bye Friday they travel to Marist Catholic and finish at home against North Bend in a game that could give them a chance to get into the postseason, either through a tie for third in the league standings or by having a high enough power ranking to get an at-large berth into the Class 4A play-in round.
Marshfield is 1-5 in league play and Cottage Grove is 2-3.
JUNCTION CITY 67, NORTH BEND 41: The Tigers continued their unbeaten run through the Sky-Em League season by beating the host Bulldogs on Tuesday.
North Bend will try to bounce back Friday on the road against Cottage Grove, which edged the Bulldogs by one point in their first meeting.
COQUILLE 68, SOUTH UMPQUA 55: The Red Devils started the final week of the regular season with a good home win over the Lancers on Monday.
Coquille, which led South Umpqua at halftime before falling when the teams met earlier in the year, built another halftime lead and held on, improving to 7-5 in the Far West League standings. South Umpqua is 9-4.
Hunter Layton had 23 points, Hayden GeDeros 14, Dean Tucker 12 and Gardner Scolari 11 in Coquille’s win.
Jace Page and Jace Johnson both had 16 points for South Umpqua, which finishes the regular season Friday at home against Douglas, which leads the Far West League’s north division, with South Umpqua second and Coquille third. The Red Devils visit the Trojans on Wednesday and host Glide on Friday.
BANDON 51, WALDPORT 28: The Tigers continued their strong second half to the Valley Coast Conference season by beating the visiting Irish, using a stifling defense to shut out Waldport in the third quarter as part of their Tuesday victory.
Meanwhile, Owen Brown continued a strong offensive stretch by hitting his first three 3-pointers, four in all in the first quarter and six in the game, and scored 29 points in the victory.
Will Panagakis added 11 in the win.
Bandon improved to 11-4 in league play with its seventh win in eight games. The Tigers finish the regular season at home against Monroe on Friday.
In another Valley Coast Conference game, Gold Beach beat Reedsport 74-32 to remain perfect in the Valley Coast Conference. The Panthers already have clinched the top spot in the south division and a place in the state playoffs.