Basketball camps

Marshfield’s girls basketball team won its third straight contest Tuesday, beating visiting Cottage Grove 45-26 in a Sky-Em League game.

The Pirates improved to 5-1 in league play, a game behind Marist Catholic in the loss column heading into their bye in the second half of the league schedule.



