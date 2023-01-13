Gold Beach’s boys basketball team picked up a key win in the Valley Coast Conference race on Tuesday when the Panthers pulled away from cold-shooting Bandon to top the Tigers 59-42.
The Panthers improved to 5-0 in league play while Bandon fell to 3-2.
The game was scheduled for Gold Beach but played on a neutral court at Hidden Valley High School in Grants Pass because Highway 101 is closed because of a slide south of Port Orford, between the two cities.
The teams, both part of the league’s south division, are scheduled to meet again on Jan. 26, again on a neutral court. That game comes two days after the Tigers host Oakland, which also is unbeaten and which handed the Tigers their other league loss.
“We played a good (first) half and battled hard in the third, but Gold Beach was too much as they continued to make buckets and we couldn’t,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said.
In addition to their woes shooting from the floor, the Tigers went just 4-for-20 from the free throw line and had too many turnovers.
Gianni Altman led the Panthers with 27 points. Jake Westerman added 12, Nelson Wilstead 10 and Dylan Middleton nine.
Will Panagakis had 11 points for the Tigers. Dylan Kamph had nine and Carter Brown eight.
Bandon played host to Reedsport on Thursday (results were not available) and visits East Linn Christian, the league’s other unbeaten, on Saturday and Waldport on Tuesday.
Gold Beach met Oakland on Thursday and hosts Toledo on Saturday before visiting Reedsport on Tuesday.
ILLINOIS VALLEY 59,
REEDSPORT 44:
The Brave had one of their best scoring nights, but came up short against the visiting Cougars on Tuesday.
Alex Dukovich had 12 points, Justice Morgan nine and William Buzard eight for Reedsport, which remains winless in the Coast Valley Conference.
Daniel Polk had 20 points and Brendyn Bruner 17 for Illinois Valley, which is 2-3 in league play.
Reedsport is at Central Linn on Saturday.
SOUTH UMPQUA 61, COQUILLE 48:
The Red Devils played a great first half, but couldn’t sustain the lead in the second half, losing to the host Lancers on Monday night.
Coquille led 32-23 at the break, but managed just 16 points in the final two quarters.
Hunter Layton had four first-half 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead Coquille, while Gardner Scolari added 11. The Red Devils fell to 1-1 in the Far West League season.
Jace Page had 28 points and Jace Johnson 10 for the Lancers, who improved to 2-0 in league play.
Coquille was home for Douglas on Wednesday (results weren’t available) and is at Glide on Friday and Brookings-Harbor on Wednesday.
CAMAS VALLEY 53, POWERS 34:
The Hornets built a 32-14 halftime lead and went on to beat the visiting Cruisers in a Skyline League game Tuesday night.
Charlie Shorb had 11 points and Braden Bushnell eight for the Cruisers, who fell to 1-2 in league play going into a home game Friday against New Hope.
James Standley had 15 points and Tatum Sexton 10 for the Hornets, who are 2-1 in league play.
MYRTLE POINT 62, PACIFIC 27:
The Bobcats improved to 3-0 in Skyline League play with their road win Tuesday.
Myrtle Point, which won its fifth straight game, is home against Umpqua Valley Christian on Friday and Days Creek on Tuesday.
Pacific will go for its first league win when it hosts Riddle on Friday.
GIRLS
COQUILLE 35, SOUTH UMPQUA 20: The Red Devils used stifling defense to pick up their first Far West League win on Monday.
Both teams moved to 1-1 in the Far West League. Coquille was home for Douglas on Wednesday and visits Glide on Friday.
CAMAS VALLEY 41, POWERS 27:
The Cruisers suffered their first loss of the season when they fell to the host Hornets on Tuesday.
Lauren Stallard had 12 points and Skylar Thompson seven for Powers, which fell to 9-1 overall and 2-1 in the Skyline League. The Cruisers were hurt by 5-16 shooting from the line, including missing all their free throws in the fourth quarter.
Camas Valley is 1-1 in league play.
The Cruisers host New Hope on Friday.
MYRTLE POINT 69, PACIFIC 27:
The Bobcats topped the host Pirates on Tuesday to improve to 2-1 in Skyline League play. Pacific fell to 0-3.
Myrtle Point hosts Umpqua Valley Christian on Friday and Days Creek on Tuesday. Pacific is home against Riddle on Friday.
BANDON 48, GOLD BEACH 21:
The Tigers bounced back from a tough home loss to Central Linn on Saturday by pounding the Panthers on Tuesday to improve to 4-1 in the Valley Coast Conference.
The win was a good one, especially considering the Tigers were without leading scorers Olivia Thompson and Katelyn Senn due to injuries, coach Jordan Sammons said.
“I’m really glad of our girls for stepping up,” Sammons said. “We had a good shooting night as we shared the ball well.”
The Tigers had eight 3-pointers as a team and were led by Makiah Vierck with 17 points, Lizzy Stice with 11 and Makenna Vierck and Rachel Eickhoff with six each. Makiah Vierck hit five of the 3-pointers and Eickhoff two. Nyah Dimitruk hit the other.
Gabbi Clifford had 10 points for Gold Beach.
Bandon hosted Reedsport on Thursday and is at East Linn Christian on Saturday and Waldport on Tuesday.
The Panthers fell to 2-3 in league and host Oakland on Thursday and Toledo on Saturday before visiting Reedsport on Tuesday.
The Tigers are in first place in the league’s south division, while two teams in the north division still are unbeaten in league play — Monroe and Central Linn. Central Linn was second, Bandon fourth and Monroe ninth in this week’s Class 2A coaches poll.
ILLINOIS VALLEY 37, REEDSPORT 35:
The Brave just missed their first win of the season when the Cougars edged them in Reedsport on Tuesday.
Illinois Valley got its first league win.
DOUGLAS 33, NORTH BEND 25:
The Bulldogs lost their final nonleague tuneup on Monday when they fell to the visiting Trojans.
North Bend opens Sky-Em League play on the road against Marist Catholic on Jan. 17.