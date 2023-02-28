Bandon’s girls are back in the Class 2A state tournament in Pendleton after the Tigers rallied from 16 points down in the fourth quarter and beat visiting Regis 60-56 in overtime Friday night.
Lizzy Stice made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force the extra session and Bandon outscored the Rams 12-8 in overtime to win and make another trip to Pendleton. They have earned trophies their past three trips to the tournament.
“What a great team win,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said.
Makiah Vierck had three 3-pointers and 19 points to lead the Tigers. Olivia Thompson had 12, Stice 10, Makenna Vierck eight and Nyah Dimitruk six. It was Stice’s huge shot at the end of regulation (she scored all her points in the fourth quarter and OT) that kept Bandon’s season alive.
“If anyone knew how many hours and shots this girl put up this offseason, they wouldn’t be surprised at all she stepped up in one of the biggest moments,” Sammons said.
Adelle Otter had 19 points and Kenzid Schacher 14 for Regis, which held Bandon to two points in the first quarter and led 42-28 heading to the final quarter.
Bandon opens the state tournament at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Stanfield at Pendleton High School.
The Tigers are one of three teams from the Valley Coast Conference to make the final site. Central Linn beat Weston-McEwen 50-29 and Monroe won at Knappa 36-26 in the playoffs.
Monroe plays top-ranked Salem Academy and Central Linn, the No. 2 seed, faces Colton in the quarterfinals. Stanfield is seeded third and Bandon sixth. The other quarterfinal features No. 4 Gervais against No. 5 Western Christian.
COQUILLE POSTPONED: Coquille’s game at Corbett in the Class 3A playoffs was postponed to Monday because of the winter weather in the greater Portland area.
Results were not available by press time.
The winner will be in the Class 3A tournament starting Thursday at North Bend.
ASTORIA 60, MARSHFIELD 32: The Pirates lost to the Fishermen for the third time this season in a state playoff tuneup game Saturday in Eugene that has no impact on the rankings, which were frozen earlier in the week.
Marshfield will host a game Friday for a spot in the state tournament at Forest Grove.
The brackets were not due to be released until Monday night since several play-in round games were postponed due to the winter storm.
BOYS
ADRIAN 60, MYRTLE POINT 54: The Bobcats came up just short of a big upset on the road and a spot in the Class 1A tournament in Baker City when they fell to the No. 4 Antelopes on Saturday.
Myrtle Point had won at Willamette Valley Christian 67-61 in the first round of the playoffs Wednesday.
North Douglas was the only Skyline League team to make the tournament, beating Lost River 54-48 on Saturday.
North Douglas also was the only girls program from the league to reach the final site, the Warriors beating Trinity Lutheran 64-43 on Friday. Trinity Lutheran’s girls eliminated Myrtle Point on Monday.
MANNAHOUSE ACADEMY 56, BANDON 44: The Tigers put up a good fight on the road against the top-ranked team in Class 2A, but weren’t able to overcome mistakes and missed a trip to the state tournament.
“We had numerous chances to take the lead and change the dynamic of the game, but turnovers was our enemy,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said.
Mannahouse Academy didn’t put the game away until outscoring the Tigers 19-11 in the fourth quarter.
Owen Brown had 14 points, Carter Brown nine and Eli Freitag seven for Bandon.
“I’m proud of how the season turned out and how far this team has come,” Quattrocchi said. “It’s a good group of kids and I’m sad to see it end.
“The boys battled to the very end. Mannahouse came up with big 3-pointers in the game when we were getting good momentum. We just couldn’t get over the hump.”
Only one of the five teams from the Valley Coast Conference reached the state tournament, with East Linn Christian edging Willamina 51-47 in overtime.
Gold Beach lost to visiting Santiam 81-64 and Oakland also lost at home, to Heppner 52-43. Central Linn fell to Salem Academy 52-31.
HARRISBURG 45, COQUILLE 32: The Eagles ended the Red Devils’ season in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs Wednesday.
PLAY-IN POSTPONEMENTS: Marshfield and North Bend both postponed their Class 4A play-in games to Monday due to the winter weather.
The Pirates visit La Grande and the Bulldogs Madras.
The winners advance to the Class 4A playoffs and games Saturday for spots in the state tournament at Forest Grove.