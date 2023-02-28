Basketball camps

Bandon’s girls are back in the Class 2A state tournament in Pendleton after the Tigers rallied from 16 points down in the fourth quarter and beat visiting Regis 60-56 in overtime Friday night.

Lizzy Stice made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force the extra session and Bandon outscored the Rams 12-8 in overtime to win and make another trip to Pendleton. They have earned trophies their past three trips to the tournament.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

How did you like the snow that dumped on us last week?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters