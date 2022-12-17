Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

North Bend’s boys basketball team got a road win Tuesday night, beating host Brookings-Harbor 69-47.

“The Bulldogs were focused and ready to play tonight,” coach Jasper Sawyer said. “Defense was the key to our success — great team defense.”



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you hoping for a white Christmas? 

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters