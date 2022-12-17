North Bend’s boys basketball team got a road win Tuesday night, beating host Brookings-Harbor 69-47.
“The Bulldogs were focused and ready to play tonight,” coach Jasper Sawyer said. “Defense was the key to our success — great team defense.”
Jalen Riddle and David Roberts each scored 13 points to lead North Bend and Cole Hansen had 10 and Paolo Flores nine. Ten North Bend players in all scored in the contest. The Bulldogs made six 3-pointers as part of a 30-point second quarter that gave them a 50-24 halftime advantage.
North Bend hosts Creswell on Friday and then heads to Creswell for its tournament Tuesday, where they open against Coquille.
BOYS
MARSHFIELD 44, SIUSLAW 41:
The Pirates edged the visiting Vikings for their third win in a row as they tuned up for their home tournament, which started Thursday and runs through Saturday.
Marshfield improved to 3-1 with its young roster that includes no players with varsity experience from last year, when the entire squad was seniors.
OAKLAND 58, COQUILLE 57:
The Red Devils suffered their second straight tight loss at home when they fell by one to the Oakers on Tuesday.
Coquille lost by two to Central Linn on Saturday.
The Red Devils have been struggling with illness and had two starters out Tuesday, but still nearly won after trailing by nine in the final two minutes.
“It was good for my younger kids to see that we can come back from that,” coach Willy Layton said. “We play so hard one of these days we’re going to climb over the hump, but we have to get rid of this sickness,”
Hunter Layton had 16 points, Dean Tucker 13 and Gardner Scolari, Peyton Leep and Hayden GeDeros eight each for the Red Devils.
Joseph Fusco had 28 points and hit all eight of his free throws in the fourth quarter for the Oakers.
The Red Devils play La Pine in the first round of the Boomer Bash at Toledo on Friday.
BANDON JV 44, POWERS 43:
The Cruisers came up just short on the road against the Tigers.
Charlie Shorb had 24 points and 13 rebounds and Braden Bushnell added nine points and Rene Sears eight. The Cruisers host Riddle next Tuesday in a nonleague game.
Tyler Senn had 16 points and Peyton Simonds 15 for Bandon.
Bandon’s varsity team split a pair of games on its trip last week, beating Gervais 49-33 and falling to top-ranked Salem Academy 59-45.
Carter Brown had 16 points and Owen Brown 12 in the win over Gervais for Bandon, which plays its first home game Friday against Rogue River and opens league play next Tuesday with a trip to Lowell.
DOUGLAS 73, REEDSPORT 41:
The Brave fell to the Trojans on Tuesday.
Alex Dukovich had 14 points and Jaren Morgan eight for Reedsport, which opens league play at Toledo on Tuesday.
GIRLS
COQUILLE 47, OAKLAND 34:
The Red Devils beat visiting Oakland 47-34 on Tuesday to improve to 3-2 on the season.
The Red Devils limited the Oakers to three points in the first quarter and six in the third and led all the way.
Holli Vigue had 19 points and Alexi Lucatero 12 for Coquille, which meets La Pine on Friday in the opening round of the Boomer Bash at Toledo. The Red Devils play North Bend next Tuesday on the opening day of Creswell’s tournament.
POWERS 52, BANDON JV 25:
The Cruisers won on the road Tuesday to keep their record perfect at 4-0.
They host Riddle on Tuesday in a nonleague game.
DOUGLAS 57, REEDSPORT 9:
The young Brave, who didn’t field a varsity team last year, fell at home to the Trojans in a nonleague game.
Reedsport opens league play at Toledo on Tuesday.