Bandon graduate Hunter Angove claimed a Northwest Regional title and four athletes from the Prefontaine Track Club also qualified for the Junior Olympics national championships with their finishes at the regional championships last weekend.
Angove, who competes as an unattached athlete, won his specialty, the pole vault.
He had already claimed the title when he cleared 14 feet, 5 inches, so he had the bar raised to 16 feet, which would have been a new personal best.
Angove was well over the bar on his third attempt, but hit the bar on the way down.
Angove, who was using a bigger pole he had borrowed from Marshfield for his final attempts, will compete in the national championships in Sacramento at the end of the month. He also has been in talks with the University of Oregon’s pole vault coach — he starts at Oregon on an Evans caddie scholarship this fall.
One other pole vaulter from the South Coast also qualified for the nationals — Coquille High School student Reagan Krantz, who was sixth in the pole vault in the 17-18 age group with a new best of 9 feet, 8 inches.
Another Pre Track Club member qualified in two events. North Bend’s Addison Horning, who will be a seventh-grader this fall, was third in the 1,500 meters in 5 minutes and 28.95 seconds. Horning also was fifth in the 3,000 in 12:02.10. Both times were slower than her bests set earlier this season.
The other two Prefontaine Track Club athletes to compete were twins Logan and Cooper Vinyard, competing in the 8-and-under age group. Both twins set personal bests in both their events, qualifying in one.
Logan was 10th and Cooper 12th in the 100 meters in 16.54 and 16.86 seconds, respectively.
They both qualified in the long jump. Logan was fifth with a leap of 10-3 ¼ and Cooper was sixth with a mark of 10-1 ¾.