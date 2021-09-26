Marshfield’s volleyball team opened the Sky-Em Season with a loss Tuesday, falling to Cottage Grove on the road 25-14, 25-12, 25-9.
The Pirates, who have a young team, had also lost to the Lions in the recent Cascade tournament.
In the other opening matches, Siuslaw beat Marist Catholic 25-11, 25-17, 25-15 and Junction City topped Elmira, 25-15, 25-12, 25-20.
The Pirates visited Siuslaw on Thursday (results were not available by press time).
Cottage Grove was fifth, Junction City eighth and Marshfield 10th in the most recent Class 4A coaches poll.
BULLDOGS STAY PERFECT: North Bend continued its unbeaten run in the Midwestern League by sweeping North Eugene at home on Monday, 25-19, 25-7, 25-23.
The Bulldogs improved to 7-0 in league play, with only a match at Springfield Thursday remaining on the first half of the schedule (results weren’t available by press time).
North Bend was ranked seventh in the Class 5A coaches poll and is third in the OSAA rankings for the classification. The rankings determine seeding for the playoffs at the end of the regular season.
SUNSET CONFERENCE: Coquille, which is on amid a three-week pause for school and athletic activities, was fourth in the most recent coaches poll while Reedsport was tied for ninth.
Coquille is the only unbeaten team in the league standings at 3-0, though the Red Devils will have to figure out how to reschedule a number of matches when school resumes for the team.
The Red Devils also have home wins over the next two teams in the league standings, Toledo (3-2) and Reedsport (2-1). Reedsport handed Toledo its other loss.