Lakeview girls hand Tigers first setback

Bandon’s girls basketball team hasn’t had a lot of losses to learn from in recent years as the program has ascended to new heights.
But it does now, after the Tigers fell to Lakeview 42-31 in the championship game of the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational on Wednesday.
“The goal was never to go through the year undefeated,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “The goal was to play hard teams and get better.”
The Tigers now have that chance to get better from a rare loss — only their second in a regular season game in the past three seasons.
“I told our girls our goal is to get better every day, and we are going to get better,” Sammons said.
The Tigers had moved up to No. 1 in the Class 2A coaches poll after starting the season with nine straight wins.
But they couldn’t generate enough offense against the tough defense of the Honkers and Lakeview used a second-half run to pull away after leading 16-14 at the break.
“A lot of our weaknesses were exposed,” Sammons said. “They are bigger, faster and stronger than us.
“We saw a lot of good things and things we need to work on.”
Sammons wasn’t surprised about the tough game.
Bandon and Lakeview met in the fourth-place game of the Class 2A title week in June after the short spring season, with the Tigers winning 40-27.
But while Bandon graduated high-scoring seniors and team leaders Kennedy Turner and Sterling Williams, Lakeview got everyone back, including an injured player who missed that game.
“We knew they were going to come back and be a good team,” Sammons said.
The Tigers have the potential to be a really good team, too.
“Lakeview is a good team, and we’re pretty young,” Sammons said.
The core of the Tigers includes four sophomores and a freshman along with seniors Carlee Freitag and Angie Morones.
Two of the sophomores — Katelyn Senn and Olivia Thompson — led the Tigers with 14 and 10 points, respectively, against Lakeview.
Tyler McNeley had 13 points and Kenna Stratton 11 for the Honkers, who harassed the Tigers into turnovers on one end and pounded the ball inside for baskets on the other.
Lakeview beat all three South Coast teams in the tournament while winning the title.
They topped Myrtle Point 53-29 in the opening round Monday and Pacific 48-23 in the semifinals.
The Honkers face Myrtle Point again on Dec. 30.
Bandon, meanwhile, will try to bounce back when they face Glide in the opening round of the Oakland Holiday Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
The Tigers opened the tournament with a 73-10 win over Alsea. Senn scored 20 points, Thompson 17 and Freitag 10.
Bandon had a much better test in the semifinals against Sheridan, when they overcame an early deficit for a 48-33 victory. Thompson had 24 points and Makiah Vierck nine.
“We got down 10 to start and made a great run,” Sammons said after the win. “I’m proud of their heart.”
Pacific was a late entrant to the tournament, but had a great run of its own, beating Mapleton 29-22 before the loss to Lakeview in the semifinals and a 63-22 loss to Sheridan in the third place game.
Audrey Griffith had nine points against Mapleton and Wiley Lang and Serenity Selvy six points each.
Pacific coach Amanda Carlton said she was thrilled with how her team played against the Honkers, who didn’t pull away until keeping Pacific scoreless in the third. Griffith had nine points in that game.
Against Sheridan, the Pirates just came up against a better team, Carlton said. But she was pleased with the overall performance of her club, which started the season with just two experienced players.
Griffith and Lang had seven points against Sheridan for Pacific, which is 3-5 heading into its Skyline League opener at Powers on Jan. 4.
Myrtle Point bounced back from its loss to Lakeview in the opening round by beating Mapleton 47-6 in the consolation round and East Linn Christian 44-36 in the consolation final. Maddi Reynolds had 14 points and Hayden Weekly nine for the Bobcats in that win.
Coach Jennifer Sproul said the Bobcats didn’t shoot well against the Honkers in the opening game. Reynolds had 10 points in that loss for the Bobcats, who are 7-4 heading into a game at Lost River on Dec. 29 and the rematch with Lakeview the next day.