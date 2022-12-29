basketball
The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team finished the preseason 8-5 with a 101-99 win over Olympic in the North Idaho Crossover tournament.

The Lakers fell to North Idaho 126-75 and Green River 99-76 in the other two games of the crossover.



