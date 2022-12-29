The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team finished the preseason 8-5 with a 101-99 win over Olympic in the North Idaho Crossover tournament.
The Lakers fell to North Idaho 126-75 and Green River 99-76 in the other two games of the crossover.
O’Shen Cazimero had 25 points and Matthew Oryang 23 in the win over Olympic. Logan Prince added 17 points and Merrick Sherwood 12.
Joseph Schulkins had 18 points and Zach Jefferson 16 in the loss to Green River. Cody Nixon had 12 and Cazimero 10.
Schulkins had 15 points and Sherwood 11 against North Idaho.
The Lakers begin NWAC South Region play at home Jan. 4 against Chemeketa and are at Mount Hood on Jan. 7.
Aside from the Chemeketa game, which starts at 4 p.m., Wednesday games will start at 7:30 and Saturday games at 4 throughout the NWAC season, following the women’s games, which start at 5:30 and 2.
Clackamas has the top record among the South Region’s men’s teams at 7-3, while Umpqua is 8-4. Clark is the only other team above .500 at 6-4.
SWOCC’s women are 4-7 heading into league play, on a five-game losing streak.
In their most recent games, they fell to Treasure Valley 66-60, Edmonds 75-59 and Lower Columbia 68-54.
Jaci Powers had 21 points and Kiana Quintero 20 against Treasure Valley while Gillian Roybal added 13.
Against Edmonds, Royal had 14 points, Powers 13 and Quintero 10. In the loss to Lower Columbia, Quintero had 20 points.
Lane is a perfect 10-0 in the preaseason and Umpqua is 9-0. Linn-Benton is 10-1 and Clackamas is 8-3.