SWOCC’s women tied for fourth and the men finished fifth in the NWAC championships as Lane swept the team titles.
The Lakers were led by heptathlon champion Skotlyn Hill and decathlon runner-up Hemon Joseph.
Hill had the best mark in four of the seven events in the heptathlon. She finished with 3,851 points, more than 300 ahead of runner-up Katelyn Barnes of Olympic.
Hill won the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.81 seconds, took the high jump by clearing 1.45 meters (4 feet, 9 inches), finished first in the 200 with a time of 27.01 and crossed the line first in the 800 meters in 2:25.64. She was second in the long jump with an effort of 4.61 meters (15-1 1/2), third in the javelin with a throw of 21.59 meters (70-10) and fourth in the shot put with an effort of 6.65 meters (21-10).
Brookings-Harbor graduate Alonna Nalls was third in the heptathlon for Lane with 3,472 points and SWOCC’s Amara Halverson was fifth with 1,324.
In the decathlon, Joseph scored 5,988 points, to finish second to Lane’s Israel Miles (6,084). SWOCC’s J’Mie Lawrence was sixth (3,324).
Joseph won the 100 in 11.21 seconds, the long jump with an effort of 6.60 meters (21-8), the high jump by clearing 1.71 meters (5-7 ¼) and the javelin with a throw of 58.82 meters (192-11). He was second in the shot put with an effort of 11.34 meters (37-1 ¾) and in the 110 hurdles (16.17), and third in the 400 in 54.01 and in the discus with a throw of 30.27 meters (99-3). He was fourth in the pole vault, clearing 2.80 meters (9-2 ¼), and in the final event, the 1,500, with a time of 5:13.41.
Lawrence had his best finish in the shot put, winning with a throw of 12.04 meters (39-6). He was fourth in the javelin with an effort of 39.70 meters (130-3).
In the regular women’s events, Hill won the 100 hurdles in 15.14 and the 400 hurdles (1:03.70) with Evy Ethington eighth (1:10.82).
Hill also finished second in the 400 (1:00.27) with Alana Henderson eighth (1:10.00). Hill was second in the high jump, clearing 1.56 meters (5-1 ¼). Ethington was sixth, getting over the bar at 1.41 meters (4-7 ½).
Alison Cecil was seventh in the javelin with a throw of 28.60 meters (93-10). Gabriella Corrales was seventh and Leah Nastri eighth in the triple jump. Corrales had a jump of 8.51 meters (27-11) and Nastri a leap of 8.33 meters (27-4).
SWOCC’s women were fifth in both relays. The 4x100 team of Alison Cecil, Alana Henderson, Corrales and Hill finished in 52.52 while the 4x400 squad of Ethington, Henderson, Giaan Langford and Macee Wacholz finished in 4:42.88.
For the men, Tahzmere Givens was fifth (15.65) and Joseph eight (16.90) in the 110 hurdles. Kaleb Scott was sixth in the 400 (51.87). Duncan Blackmon was fifth in the 800 (1:57.91).
Jacob Dalrymple was fourth (10:43.96) and William Hennum sixth (10:49.27) in the steeplechase, with Myrtle Point graduate Aidan Lilienthal just off the podium placing ninth (11:08.26). William Hennum was sixth in the 10,000 (36:16.98).
Joseph was seventh in the 100 (11.15).
In the field events, Onwaga Thomas was fourth in the high jump, clearing 1.88 meters (6-2). Joseph was fourth in both the javelin with a throw of 56.17 (184-3) and the long jump with a leap of 6.58 (21-7 ¼).
The Lakers were fifth in the 4x100 relay with a group of Givens, Joseph, Connor Spanos and Marqus Rookwood in 44.04. SWOCC finished sixth in the 4x400 with a squad of Givens, Blackmon, Spanos and Scott (3:26.39).