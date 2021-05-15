COOS BAY — Throughout the swimming season, Southwestern Oregon Community College coach Sandra Bullock often talked about her team’s willingness to make sacrifices, including to the normal social life of college students, for the better of the team during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lakers celebrated the trying year with fabulous team efforts at the NJCAA championships, where the women finished second and the men third as powerful Indian River State College, the event’s host, swept the titles just like the previous several years.
“The best thing I can say is their perseverance, resilience and willingness to the change really showed through.”
The Lakers wore their masks without complaint, as they had throughout the season, and also overcame scorching temperatures that threatened to leave them with heat exhaustion.
To that end, Bullock and her fellow coaches got innovative, going to Walmart for supplies, including rags from the automotive department that could be soaked in ice and wrapped around the necks of the swimmers. They also bought a large Tupperware container they used to create an ice bath for the athletes to cool down.
As for the competition, the Lakers were phenomenal.
Jacqueline Feurtado became SWOCC’s first female national champion and Alejandro Robles Ruiz was a three-time champion, taking all the backstroke events, while many of the athletes earned top-eight finishes and the women’s team had its highest-ever finish.
“We killed it this year,” Feurtado said of the squad’s success.
The Lakers got off to a good start the first day and were in second place the entire way.
“We did very well,” said Ximena Jimenez. “We gave each other confidence.”
Bethany Foster said that team aspect was vital throughout the meet.
“We always picked each other up if somebody was down,” she said. “The day of my 500 (freestyle), I was a wreck. These two (Jimenez and Feurtado) gave me speeches in the locker room and picked me up.”
Plus, the Lakers knew they were in a tight team race.
“I think we knew it was pretty close between second and third — we had to keep fighting,” Feurtado said.
“We reminded all the girls that every point counts,” Baker said. “Even if you are in the B final, your point counts.”
The team also got a huge emotional boost from Feurtado’s title, which came in the 100 individual medley.
“I didn’t expect it,” Feurtado said, adding that she only decided to swim the race in the final two weeks when Bullock asked her to consider it about two weeks before the meet. “It was really exciting.”
That was the reaction of her teammates, as well.
“I was so proud of her,” Jimenez said. “Especially to know she was the first woman to achieve (a national title).”
The race was the first event on the crucial third day of the meet, which included most of the toughest races.
“I think it set us up a lot for that day for everyone,” Feurtado said.
LynDea Turner was among them, breaking the school record in the 200-yard backstroke.
“I was not expecting to break a record,” Turner said in a text message. “I was shocked.
“My team was so happy, and I’m proud to have represented SWOCC in NJCAA championships. This season would not have been a success without the life and support of my coaches and teammates.”
The women weren’t the only Lakers who had a great meet. The men also stood out, taking third place in thrilling fashion by beating Barton in the final relay with a third-place effort that also put the Lakers a half-point in front in the quest for third in the final team standings.
“The excitement of that relay was phenomenal,” Baker said. “The entire pool was just jumping up and down.”
The group of Emile Dost, Lyle Fortune, Connor Spanos and Alejandro Robles Ruiz provided a thrilling finish for the Lakers.
“I was very fired up for it,” Spanos said.
Robles Ruiz, who swam the anchor leg to cap a sensational meet that included three individual titles, said he was determined to keep the Lakers in front of Barton.
“It was the last race,” he said. “I’m going to give my best. We are going to beat Barton.”
Robles Ruiz had sparked the Lakers earlier in the meet with his titles in the 50-, 100- and 200-yard backstroke races.
The first came on the second day.
“It was amazing,” Dost said.
“The second day there were a lot of good swims all around,” added Spanos. “His swim got us fired up. We carried the momentum through the meet.”
Robles Ruiz said the first win set up the other two.
“The first one helped build your confidence,” he said. “You are thinking you’re the best at an event, you can do it for the next two.
“To have the three championships on one stroke was amazing. It was a dream come true.”
All of SWOCC’s swimmers followed suit with success.
“Everyone scored points this year,” Spanos said.
The strong finish by both the men and women give the returning Lakers, including Dost, Spanos, Jimenez and Baker, confidence and excitement for the 2021-22 season.
“Everyone is more excited for next year,” Spanos said. “They know they have a role.”
Bullock was thrilled by the performance of her swimmers over the four days.
“The meet wasn’t without disappointment,” she said. “The way they were able to work through that was great. It was fun (to watch).”
Along the way, SWOCC’s swimmers broke 12 school records, including the longest-standing men’s record. Wyatt Smith broke Wyatt Engler’s record in the 500 freestyle with his third-place finish, and Bullock said nobody was more excited than Engler, who was at the meet after helping coach the Lakers’ distance swimmers.
“It was pretty cool,” she said.
That the Lakers only had 12 records was a reflection on the program as a whole.
“We’ve set the bar pretty high,” Bullock said.
Bullock said the Lakers were a joy to coach because of the team culture and how the swimmers embraced it.
“This national meet and the entire 2020-21 season were a true team family effort exemplifying our team mantra ‘we are stronger together’ and that there is strength in a unified team that lives by common core values,” she said. “Every team member had a place and served an important role on this team. In the end, the power of the team resulted in a massive team effort bringing home a total of 85 medals and, more importantly, every member of both the men’s and women’s national teams scoring valuable points for their respective team.”
The Lakers said the team spirit was key.
“The vibes were immaculate,” Baker said. “That was our saying all weekend.”
New SWOCC records
WOMEN
100 Freestyle: Jacqueline Feurtado, 51.84
200 Backstroke: LynDea Turner, 2:06.21
100 Butterfly: Jacqueline Feurtado, 58.19
200 Individual Medley: Jacqueline Feurtado, 58.52
200 Individual Medley: Jacqueline Feurtado, 2:09.02
MEN
500 Freestyle: Wyatt Smith, 4:36.62
50 Backstroke: Alejandro Robles Ruiz, 23.03
100 Backstroke: Alejandro Robles Ruiz, 49.62
200 Backstroke: Alejandro Robles Ruiz, 1:49.48
100 Individual Medley: Emile Dost, 50.43
200 Individual Medley: Emile Dost, 1:50.10
400 Individual Medley: Emile Dost, 4:00.42