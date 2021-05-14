SWOCC’s wrestling team spent most of the season only able to work on conditioning. The Lakers ended it with an All-American and a fifteenth-place team finish in the NJCAA national tournament.
“I think we’re a little disappointed in the outcome,” SWOCC coach Adam Whitlatch said. “But everything considered, just going through what they went through was pretty hard. It was hard on everybody. It was hard on the coaches and hard on the wrestlers.”
For months after the school year started, Oregon’s COVID-19 standards didn’t allow the team to do any live wrestling, even in practice.
“Most of the year, we weren’t allowed to touch each other,” Whitlatch said. “We found ways to do it. I don’t think we were out of shape.
“Given all the circumstances, we figured out ways to overcome. We didn’t get to where we wanted to be, but overall, everyone put forth a pretty good effort.”
SWOCC was only able to participate in two events before the national meet. The first came at North Idaho College and they were only able to wrestle against each other the first time the night before.
“That was the first time we had practice, other than hands-on stuff,” Whitlatch said.
They then competed in Portland against Umpqua and Clackamas.
The Lakers took a wrestlers to the national tournament in Council Bluffs, Iowa, in all 10 weight classes. Seven won at least one match.
Austy Raby, SWOCC’s 165-pounder, had the best finish.
Raby won his first match before losing in the second round to the eventual champion. Despite the loss, Whitlatch said Raby gave the top seed the best match he had in the tournament.
Raby won five straight consolation matches, including avenging an earlier loss to an All-American from Clackamas.
He lost the third-place match to Seth Broussard from Rochester Community and Technical College in overtime.
SWOCC had a couple of other wrestlers come close to All-American honors, losing in the so-called “blood round” of the consolation bracket.
Of those the most disappointing was SWOCC’s 133-pounder David Kerr, a returning All-American who won his first two matches before losing in the quarterfinals. Kerr also won his first consolation match.
Cameron Bauman, the Lakers’ 197-pounder, lost his second-round match in the championship bracket, but won two consolation matches before being eliminated. Bauman lost to the wrestlers who took both second and fourth.
“Maybe a better draw and we have another All-American,” Whitlatch said.
Jaden Cassel (125 pounds) also won two matches, while Ansen Ursula (141), Skyler Moore (149) and Jacob Westfall (184) all won a single match.
SWOCC’s others in the tournament were Noah Wusstig (157), Jaycen Crissostomo (174) and Cooper Hise (285).
Clackamas claimed the NJCAA title for the third straight year. Whitlatch hopes his wrestlers got a good experience that will encourage them for the upcoming school year.
“We got 10 wrestlers who all got to compete and see the national tournament,” he said. “Hopefully it was a good experience for them and something to build upon.”