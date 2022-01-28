COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s basketball coach Jazmin Bembry missed one of the best halves of the season for the Lakers on Saturday as she hurried back to campus from her best friend’s wedding a night earlier.
But she got to see more of the same in the second half as the Lakers beat visiting Mount Hood 76-62 for their first NWAC South Region win of the season.
“It’s the best game we’ve played all year,” Bembry said.
The Lakers trailed 18-16 through one quarter, but surged ahead in the middle quarters, outscoring the Saints 25-15 in the second and 20-8 in the third.
“Today was a good game of our chemistry building after all those tough losses,” Emma Yazzie said, adding the result shows “hard work pays off.”
The Lakers had a great comeback fall just short in the opener against Chemeketa on Monday and then lost 65-48 at Linn-Benton on Wednesday and entered Saturday’s game 2-7 overall on the season.
But they put everything together against Mount Hood.
“We were playing simple basketball, playing at our tempo,” Yazzie said.
The Saints wanted to run and force the pace. The Lakers did their best to be deliberate and the results were good.
“My favorite stat for the game is we had 19 assists,” Bembry said. “That’s a testament to making the extra pass.
“We didn’t force things.”
The Lakers also had balanced scoring. Rakel Williams led the way with 16 points, while Gillian Roybal hit four 3-pointers while scoring 14. Yazzie added 13 more and Desirae Kingery had eight off the bench. Evy Ethington and Kaelynn Teagle added seven points each.
“Everybody contributed,” Bembry said. “That’s pretty big. It’s good knowing we can all contribute.”
Yazzie had eight rebounds and Kira Ranking six and five other teammates had at least three.
Yazzie also had a team-high six assists, while nine of the 10 Lakers who saw the floor had at least one.
“We did a really good job of finding each other this game,” Yazzie said.
The Lakers shot better than 50 percent overall (31-for-59) and from 3-point range (6-for-11).
Marley Johnson and Kelsey Higgins had 18 points each for the Saints, but needed 40 shots between them to get there and Mount Hood shot just under 39 percent as a team and just 22 percent from 30-point range.
“Our defense really picked up,” Yazzie said.
The win should give the Lakers a boost going into a week with two traditional powers on the schedule — SWOCC visits Umpqua on Wednesday and hosts Clackamas on Saturday.
“I think it’s a great opportunity,” Yazzie said. “The momentum will start building. Our chemistry will start building as well.”
“All we’re trying to do is get better each game,” Bembry said.