With a dramatic victory on the final day of the season, the Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team clinched a sport in the NWAC tournament.
The Lakers beat Portland 77-75 on a shot at the buzzer by O’shen Cazimero to clinch third in the Southern Region and the team’s first berth in the final tournament since the 2013-14 season.
The Lakers finished 10-6 in league play, the same record as Linn-Benton, but the Roadrunners won both meetings to take the region’s No. 2 seed to the tournament.
Portland, which beat the Lakers with a shot at the buzzer in their meeting in Coos Bay, had tied the game with three seconds to go when Josiah Sewell hit one of two free throws. The Lakers got the ball to Cazimero for the game-winning layup.
Zach Jefferson had 20 points to lead the Lakers. Onwaja Thomas had 17, Cazimero 12 and Merrick Sherwood 11.
Sewell scored 16 points for the Panthers, who finished 7-9 in league play.
Clackamas won the South Region with a 13-3 record.
Umpqua and Mount Hood both finished 9-7 to tie for fourth place and Umpqua won the tiebreaker game 85-79 on Monday for the final spot in the tournament at Columbia Basin in Pasco, Wash.
The NWAC tournament for the men starts with the sweet 16 on Friday and Saturday. SWOCC meets Green River at 10 a.m. Saturday. Green River was runner-up in the West Region with a 12-2 league record and is 23-5 overall (the Lakers finished 18-11). SWOCC and Green River met in the North Idaho crossover in December, with Green River winning 99-76.
If the Lakers win, they face either Columbia Basin or North Region champion Peninsula at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The final four is March 18-19.
SWOCC needed the win against Portland to avoid a tiebreaker scenario after losing at Linn-Benton 84-62 on Wednesday in what coach Riley Grandinetti said was the team’s worst game of the season. No SWOCC players scored in double figures, with Cazimero, Sherwood and Zach Jefferson leading the way with nine points each. The Lakers shot just 24-for-68 as a team and 5-for-27 from 3-point range and were out-rebounded 52-35.
SWOCC’s women lost their finale to Portland 61-51.
Kiana Quintero had 16 points and Gillian Royal and Skylar Willey had 10 points each for the Lakers.
The Lakers finished on a 10-game losing streak, ending up 3-13 overall in league play.
Lane won the region title at 15-1 and will be joined in the tournament by Clackamas (14-2), Umpqua (12-4) and Linn-Benton (11-5).