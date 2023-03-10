SWOCC

With a dramatic victory on the final day of the season, the Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team clinched a sport in the NWAC tournament.

The Lakers beat Portland 77-75 on a shot at the buzzer by O’shen Cazimero to clinch third in the Southern Region and the team’s first berth in the final tournament since the 2013-14 season.



