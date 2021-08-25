After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gardiner-Reedsport-Winchester Bay Salmon Trout Enhancement Program is again sponsoring its annual salmon derby over Labor Day weekend.
The Sportsman’s Warehouse 28th Annual Salmon Derby and Fundraiser will be held Sept. 4-6.
In which wild Chinook salmon can be harvested. Thousands of wild Chinook are joined by more than 2,000 returning STEP salmon
Cash prizes include $500 for the largest salmon caught during the derby, $150 for the largest salmon each day, and $100 for the smallest legal salmon caught during the derby.
All prizes will be awarded during the closing ceremony at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6, at the Salmon Harbor RV Resort Marine Activity Center. In addition to the cash prizes, raffle drawings will be held for prizes including fishing and outdoor gear donated by Sportsman’s Warehouse and a $750 fishing kayak package donated by Next Adventure, as well as guided fishing trips, gift certificates and merchandise donated by local merchants.
The hours of the tournament are daylight to 6 p.m. on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5 and daylight to noon on Sept. 6.
Tickets are $10 for individuals or $25 for boats (three or more anglers) and can be purchased wat Ace Hardware and Snowy River Mercantile in Reedsport and Stockade Market and Salmon Harbor Tackle in Winchester Bay or from any S.T.E.P. member. Anglers also can purchase tickets each morning of the derby at the East Boat Launch in Winchester Bay and the Rainbow Plaza Boat Launch in downtown Reedsport.
For more information, call Debbi at 1-360-270-1686.