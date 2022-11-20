Andrew Kimbell and Kyle Grant teamed to win the Bandon City Best Ball Open, a two-day tournament at Bandon Crossings Golf Course.
The pair shot rounds of 64 and 67 to finish 13 under par over the two days. That was four shots better than Brandon Skytta and Sam McCullough.
Jacob Kimball and Michael Calhoun were third at 7-under, just ahead of three other teams that all finished at 6-under — Bryan Church and Phil Shoaf, Amos Baker and Stephanie Johns, and Kent Harper and Dan Van Donk. Jeff Simonds and his son Peyton finished at 5-under, while Justin Cox and Sean Dunn were at 4-under and Stu Blasius and Mike Lynch shot even par for the two days.
The teams of Bobby Cox and Jim Wakeman and Dave Hilton and KC Gonzales both finished 2-over. Ryan Rogers and Brandon Stickle combined to shoot 4-over and Niall Nagill and Mark McConnell were 10-over.
Skytta and McCullough had the best net score at 17-under, a stroke better than Harper and Van Donk and two shots better than Cox and Wakeman. MConnell and Nagill were next at 14-under, followed by Baker and Johns and 13-under and Church and Shoaf at 11-under. The Blasius/Lynch, Simonds/Simonds and Kimbell/Grant teams all were 9-under and Kimball and Calhoun were 7-under. Gonzales and Hilton and Cox and Dunn were 4-under and Rogers and Stickle were 4-over.
In the senior division, Greg Harless and Richard Stefiuk combined to shoot 4-under and win by one stroke over Billy Andersen and Ron Hop. Brian Gibson and Mitch McCullough finished at 6-over and Sam Simon and YG Lee at 19-over.
The Gibson/McCullough and Simon/Lee teams both had net scores of 12-under, while Harless and Stefiuk were 10-under and Anderson and Hop 3-under.