Andrew Kimbell and Kyle Grant teamed to win the Bandon City Best Ball Open, a two-day tournament at Bandon Crossings Golf Course.

The pair shot rounds of 64 and 67 to finish 13 under par over the two days. That was four shots better than Brandon Skytta and Sam McCullough.

