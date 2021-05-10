Bandon’s Cassy Kennon had an impressive victory in the Tokatee Invitational on Monday at Tokatee Golf Course, beating St. Mary’s star Baylee Hammericksen and the rest of the field.
Kennon shot an 80, which was three shots better than Hammericksen and six shots better than Baylee’s sister Riley.
North Bend’s Kensey Harlow shot a 102 and Marshfield’s Kaleigh England had a 103. Drew Wilson shot a 111 for Coquille.
St. Mary’s had the only complete girls team and also won the boys team title, beating North Bend by 46 strokes.
Bryce Stiemert of St. Mary’s shot a 1-under 71 to take medalist honors and teammates Brock Drury and Owen Bernard both shot 80.
Zach Holt had an 81 for North Bend and Spencer Barker an 83, the same score as Coquille’s Carter Borror. Oscar Day had an 84 for Marshfield.
Marshfield competes in the regional tournament at Tokatee next Monday, while Bandon and Coquille compete in their regional at Medford with rounds at Centennial on Monday and Rogue Valley Country Club on Tuesday.
Tokatee Invitiational
GIRLS
Medalist: Cassie Kennon, Bandon, 80.
ST. MARY’S (352): Baylee Hammericksen 83, Riley Hammericksen 86, Bridget Holveman 91, Lucy Maxwell 92, Katelyn Hansen 94, Ainsely Dunn 95.
MARSHFIELD (inc): Kaleigh England 103, Nyssa Haynes 116, Paige Kirchner 123.
BANDON (inc): Cassie Kennon 80, Rosie Keller 117, Madisan Hutchens 134.
NORTH BEND (inc): Kensey Harlow 102, Kamryn Craig 125, Morgan Hoefs 125.
COQUILLE (inc): Drew Wilson 111, Jaylyn Rayevich 123, Lily Thomas 135.
HIDDEN VALLEY (inc): Gena Hoxsey 144.
9 Holes
MARSHFIELD: Ashley Caldera 68, MyLia Bracken 89.
REEDSPORT: Maddie Parnell 72, Sativa Warford 77.
NORTH BEND: Emily Ryan 72, Jade Nanda 83.
COQUILLE: Ilaria Crapansano 82.
ROGUE RIVER: Lily Schloegl 74, Isabelle Yauch 76.
BOYS
Medalist: Bryce Stiemert, St. Mary’s, 71.
ST. MARY’S (314): Bryce Stiemert 71, Brock Drury 80, Owen Bernard 80, Elliot Zimmer 83, Tiger Kao 94.
NORTH BEND (360): Zach Holt 81, Spencer Barker 83, Brody Harnden 89, Mavrick Macalino 107, Dylan Walling 119.
BANDON (375): Patton Clark 89, Luke Brown 91, Ryan Flynn 95, Dameon Bell 100, Anthony Hennick 108.
COQUILLE (387): Carter Borror 83, Trace Edwards 94, Nick Sanborn 96, John Clemons 114.
MARSHFIELD (inc): Oscar Day 84, Gabe Mahaffy 93, Ben Mahaffy 95.
ROGUE RIVER (inc): Asher Brotherton 96, Tony Isom 139, Jesse Smith 157.
HIDDEN VALLEY (inc): Quade Crum 95, Trystan Mathews 105, Nathan Lesher 120.
9 Holes
REEDSPORT: Aidan Bright 58, Skyler Sunder 86.