Bandon freshman Cassie Kennon finished second in the Southern Oregon Championship Golf Tournament at Running Y Ranch in Klamath Falls on Wednesday.
Baylee Hammericksen of St. Mary’s was champion with a 76, while Kennon shot an 81. Riley Hammericksen of St. Mary’s was third with an 82 as the Crusaders won the team title with 367 strokes. Grants Pass was second with a score of 386.
Coquille was sixth in the team race, led by Drew Wilson, who placed 18th with a 111. Jaylynn Rayevich had a 125, Lily Thomas a 143 and Ilaria Cranpanzano a 180.
Bandon’s Rosie Keller, like Kennon an individual qualifier, shot a 131.
Bandon’s boys finished fourth in the Southern Oregon Championship Golf Tournament, also held at Running Y Ranch in Klamath Falls on Monday.
The Tigers finished behind district champion St. Mary’s, which won the tournament with a score of 318, as well as Class 6A schools Grants Pass (331) and Crater (353).
Oliver Ausland of Grants Pass was medalist with a score of 73, which was one stroke ahead of Bryce Stiemert of St. Mary’s.
Bandon’s Luke Brown tied for seventh with a score of 81. Bandon’s other players were Ryan Flynn (90), Dameon Bell (97), Patton Clark (99) and Zach Lester (102).
Coquille’s Carter Borror shot a 91.
Brookings-Harbor’s two individual qualifiers, Rylan Bruce and Josh Serna, shot 81 and 82, respectively.
Class 4A
Marshfield’s boys took sixth in the Class 4A state tournament at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis on Tuesday.
Marist Catholic won the title, followed by Woodburn, Banks, Valley Catholic, La Grande and the Pirates.
Ben Mahaffy shot a career-best 82 to lead the Pirates. Marshfield’s other scores were Gabe Mahaffy (88), Oscar Day (90) and Mason Pederson (96).
The Pirates scored 356. Marist Catholic shot 301 to beat Woodburn by 21 strokes, while Woodburn’s Cole Beyer was individual champion, beating Tillamook’s Elliott Lee in a playoff after both golfers shot 68.
Results for Marshfield's girls were not available by press time.