Former Bandon standout Scotty Kennon qualified for the U.S. Amateur this week when he won the qualifying tournament at Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Florida.
Kennon finished the two rounds at 3-under, shooting 70 in the first round and 71 in the second to finish one shot ahead of Patrick McCann, who also qualified. Sean Butscher won a playoff for the third spot after he and Sam Straka tied at 1-under.
The tournament was played over two days. The first day was highlighted by a hole-in-one on the par-3 fifth hole. The second day, Kennon birdied four of the first five holes and had another birdie later in the round, but also had four bogeys.
Kennon is planning to play golf for Wake Forest University starting this fall.
The U.S. Amateur is Aug. 9-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.