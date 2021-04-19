Cassie Kennon of Bandon and Carter Borror of Coquille posted the top scores in the season-opening Bandon High School Rust Breaker tournament last Monday at Bandon Crossings Golf Course.
Marshfield’s boys had the top team score among the three squads with complete teams.
Kennon, in her first high school tournament, shot a 79 two days after helping Bandon win the state title in cross country.
The only other girls to play 18 holes were North Bend’s Kinsey Harlow (121) and Kaleigh England of Marshfield (127).
Among the girls who played nine holes, Coquille’s Drew Wilson had the best score with a 58.
Borror led the boys with a score of 82, which was four strokes better than North Bend’s Zach Holt.
Mason Pederson had an 87 to lead Marshfield to the team title with a score of 375, which was seven shots better than North Bend. Ryan Flynn had the best score for the host Tigers with a 93.
Bandon High School
Rustbreaker Tournament
Monday
At Bandon Crossings
BOYS
Medalist: Carter Borror, Coquille 82
MARSHFIELD (375): Mason Pederson 87, Ben Mahaffy 94, Oscar Day 97, Gabe Mahaffy 97, Luis Arellano 120.
NORTH BEND (382): Zach Holt 86, Brody Harnden 93, Spencer Barker 100, Carter Knutson 103, Alex Garcia 122.
BANDON (400): Ryan Flynn 93, Luke Brown 96, Patton Clark 99, Zach Lester 112, Anthony Hennick 113.
COQUILLE (inc): Carter Borror 82, Trace Edwards 95.
SUTHERLIN (inc): Kahner Hardin 89.
9 Holes
Casper Weeks, Myrtle Point, 51; Mavrick Macalino, North Bend, 57; Dameon, Bandon, 56; John Clements, Coquille, 75; Remington Skinner, Myrtle Point, 83.
GIRLS
18 holes
Cassie Kennon, Bandon, 79; Kinsey Harlow, North Bend, 121; Kaleigh England, Marshfield, 127.
9 Holes
Drew Wilson, Coquille, 58; Madisan Hutchens, Bandon, 66; Paige Kirchner, Marshfield, 67; Kamryn Craig, North Bend, 68; Jaylyn Rayevich, Coquille, 68; Rosie Keller, Bandon, 69; Morgan Horgan, North Bend, 79; Jade Nanda, North Bend, 84; Emily Ryan, North Bend, 89; Nyssa Haynes, Marshfield, 99.