Myrtle Point High School cross country coach Karl Smith was the winner of the annual Run of Two Cities, held recently.
Smith covered the challenging 10-kilometer course that starts near Mingus Park in Coos Bay and goes over the hills into downtown North Bend and back, in a speedy time of 40 minutes and 4 seconds. He was more than 4 ½ minutes faster than runner-up Jerry Roberts of Myrtle Point, who finished in 44:35. Roberts, who is 68, was the masters champion.
Bradley Harbert of Coos Bay was third overall in 49:42, followed by Tim Hyatt of Charleston (50:19) and Ryan Mill of Coos Bay (50:32). The only female to participate in the 10K was Ann Rakosi of Myrtle Point, who finished in 1:12.54.
The winner of the 5-kilomter race was 12-year-old Coos Bay student Riley Mullanix, who finished in 25:59. She edged out Sara Elgin of North Bend, the women’s masters champion, by two seconds.
The top male finisher was Jon Hanson of Coos Bay, who finished in 28:44. He was followed among men by 73-year-old Jeff Conboy of Port Orvord, the male masters champion (38:55), and Jeremy Mullanix of Coos Bay (45:46).
Rounding out the top five among female finishers were Summer Sawyer of North Bend (34:05), 10-year-old Arabella Mullanix of Coos Bay (39:08) and 64-year-old Sandra Merritt of Coos Bay (39:27).
The event is the oldest run of the South Coast Running Club.
Next up on the club schedule is the Salmon Creek Run in Powers on Saturday, April 3.
That event, which includes 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer distances, starts at 10 a.m. and is free for members of the running club and $25 for nonmembers who sign up in advance or $30 on race day.
To sign up for the running club or the race, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.
The race starts at the corner of Hemlock and Second streets in Powers.
Run of Two Cities
March 13
10 Kilometers
MALE
20-29 — 1. Karl Smith, Coquille, 40:04; 2. Bradley Harbert, Coos Bay, 49:42. 30-39 — 1. Ryan Mill, Coos Bay, 50:32. 40-49 — 1. Tim Hyatt, Charleston, 49:42; 2. Gabe Shorb, Powers, 54:37; 3. Matt Shorb, Powers, 1:00:21. 60-69 — 1. Jerry Roberts, Myrtle Point, 44:35; 2. Frank Skorina, Walla Walla, Wash., 58:49; 3. Mark Godbey, North Bend, 58:52; 4. Michael Kelley, Lakeside, 1:28:10.
FEMALE
50-59 — 1. Ann Rakosi, Myrtle Point, 1:12:54.
5 Kilometers
MALE
30-39 — 1. Jon Hanson, Coos Bay, 28:44; 2. Jeremy Mullanix, Coos Bay, 45:46. 70-79 — 1. Jeff Conboy, Port Orford, 38:55.
FEMALE
0-9 — 1. Karly Mullanix, Coos Bay, 45:46. 10-19 — 1. Riley Mullanix, Coos Bay, 25:59; 2. Arabella Mullanix, Coos Bay, 39:08. 40-49 — 1. Sara Elgin, North Bend, 26:01; 2. Summer Sawyer, North Bend, 34:05. 50-59 — 1. Beth Clarkson, Coos Bay, 54:07; 2. Anne Hobson, Coos Bay, 54:08; 3. Victoria Francis, Coquille, 1:07:09. 60-69 — 1. Sandra Merritt, Coos Bay, 39:27. 80-89 — 1. Joan Kendrick, Coos Bay, 54:09.