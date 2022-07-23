U.S. Amateur coming
Golfers and spectators make their way past the ghost tree at Old Macdonald during the 2019 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. 

 Photos by John Gunther/For The World

BANDON — The U.S. Junior Amateur, the eighth different national United States Golf Association championship to be contended at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, starts Monday.

The event continues through the 36-hole final on Saturday and is open to the public. Portions of the final two days of the event also will be televised nationally by the Golf Channel.

