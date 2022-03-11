COOS BAY — Junction City has made itself right at home in the Pirate Palace.
This season, the Tigers have knocked off Class 3A champion Cascade Christian (in a preseason tournament), the top-ranked team in the Class 4A coaches poll Marshfield (during the Sky-Em League season) and Seaside in the Class 4A semifinals Friday afternoon in Marshfield’s gym.
One more win Saturday against Cascade and the Tigers will be state champions for the first time since 1994.
Veteran coach Craig Rothenberger said there’s nothing special to his team about the gymnasium.
“I think it’s a lot more about the kids than the gym,” Rothenberger said after Junction City topped Seaside 43-35 to reach the championship game.
He called the victory over the Seagulls a team win.
“It was a great team effort, but that’s what we are, a basketball team,” he said.
Junction City won with its typical formula — offensive patience and tough defense.
Kaleb Burnett had 16 points and seven rebounds to lead the Tigers and Colby Evans added 10 points and seven boards.
The game plan, Burnett said, was simple: “Move the ball, get open shots and play defense,” he said, adding the latter was very important. “They definitely have good shooters.”
The Tigers limited the Seagulls to just 30 percent shooting for the game and only allowed five offensive rebounds all game.
Ever Sibony, who keyed Seaside’s comeback from a 20-point deficit against Philomath in the quarterfinals a day earlier, had six points but went just 1-for-14 from the field against Chris Ohman, Junction City’s top defender.
“Chris Ohman just did a great job,” Rothenberger said.
“Defensively, I was so proud (of the whole team). I thought we executed offensively pretty well. We got good shots.”
The Tigers led 24-17 at the break and held off a seaside run in the second half before securing the win at the foul line late.
Seaside had momentum late in the third quarter when they trimmed the lead to one point, but the Tigers never relinquished the lead.
“We just had to slow it down,” Burnett said. “We were shooting the ball too fast.”
The Tigers’ Colby Evans scored on an assist by Court Knabe just before the third quarter ended and Burnett had the opening basket of the fourth to give Junction City a little breathing room.
The Tigers shot 8-for-12 from the line to secure the win.
Junction City was able to handle the athletic Seagulls, which was a concern for Rothenberger since he only used six players in the semifinals.
“We’re not playing many kids, so I was a little worried about the fatigue factor,” he said. “But they’re kids.
“I was real pleased with the defense.”
Cash Corder had 15 points for Seaside, but the Seagulls went just 3-for-13 from long range against Junction City’s defense.
Fresh off the win, the Tigers turned their focus to the championship game against the Cougars, who beat Banks in the other semifinal.
“We’ve spent a long time talking about (playing for a state title),” Burnett said. “Playing together, we’ve been talking about it since the fourth grade.”
Now that they are in the championship game for the first time since 2004 (a loss to Creswell), they know just what to do.
“We’re just going to have to do what we usually do — play defense, don’t give up offensive boards and take good shots,” Burnett said.