One of the familiar faces in South Coast wrestling is getting a big honor in a few weeks.
Tony Jones will be inducted into the Oregon Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in a ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Embassy Suites in Tigard.
FALL SPECIAL!!! - Sign up at 20% OFF for Full Access to all of the online content and E-Editions on the www.thewordlink.com website here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
FALL SPECIAL!!! - Sign up at 20% OFF today for delivery of The World Newspaper on Tuesdays and Fridays, and for Full Access to the www.theworldlink.com website and E-Editions here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
Read all The World's news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $15 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
This subscription will allow existing subscribers of The World to access all of our online content, including the E-Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please email us at admin@countrymedia.net or call us at 1-541 266 6047.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Your last FREE article. SUBSCRIBE to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
One of the familiar faces in South Coast wrestling is getting a big honor in a few weeks.
Tony Jones will be inducted into the Oregon Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in a ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Embassy Suites in Tigard.
Jones has held a number of positions in the sport on the South Coast and statewide, ranging from coaching to officiating and currently is director of wrestling for the Coquille School District.
“Of course it is humbling to be recognized for something that is second nature to me,” Jones said. “My connections to others in the wrestling world have allowed me to meet thousands of people, form lasting friendships and travel this country and the globe.
“I believe that I have become somewhat of a servant-leader who has positively impacted others.”
Jones got into coaching as an assistant at Central and Thurston high schools for two-year stints in the early 1980s before becoming head coach at Springfield High School from 1984 to 1987. During that time he also was the tournament director of the Oregon kids and cadet state championships. He also was the director of the Class 3A high school state tournament for 11 years.
Jones came to the South Coat in 1987, serving 10 years as assistant coach under legendary Wayne Van Burger and during that stretch he coached Tour du Monde teams that went to China (1993), New Zealand (1994) and Bulgaria (1996). He also was a coach for the USA Cadet Freestyle team at the World Championships in New Dehli, India, in 1997 and a team leader and coach for the USA Greco-Roman Wrestling Team at the World Youth Games in Moscow in 1998.
His honors include being named USA Wrestling Development Coach of the Year in 1992.
After his time at Marshfield, he was head coach at Southwestern Oregon Community College from 1997 to 2001. He also was the commissioner for the Southwestern Oregon Wrestling Officials from 1996 to 2002. He has been an official at many regional, national and international tournaments.
Statewide roles he has held include being the state leader and coach for the cadet division for the Oregon Wrestling Association from 1989 to 1999, being the tournament director for the Oregon Junior Development high school freestyle and Greco-Roman tournaments five different years and being state chairman of the Oregon Wrestling Association from 1999 to 2010. HE currently is that group’s treasurer and membership director, a role he has held since 2010.
Jones also was the event coordinator for the Western Regional Kids/Cadets Tournament in 2006 and 2007.
People who want to attend the hall of fame banquet in Tigard can get tickets at or-nwhof.ticketleap.com.
The banquet starts at 6:30 p.m. Others to be honored are Jerry Chapin of Salem, Bill Nugent of Oregon City, Bill Pickens of Baker, Mike Ritchey of Ashland, Rex Stratton of Estacada, Bob Williams of Eugene and Tobe Zweygardt of Prairie City.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.