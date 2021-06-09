Bella Mullanix

Bella Mullanix nears the finish line in the 5-kilometer run during Jennifer's Catching Slough Classic. 

 Photo by Tom Hutton

The South Coast Running Club’s Jennifer’s Catching Slough Classic is Saturday, June 12.

The event, a fundraiser for the club’s scholarship fund, includes a half marathon, 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer distances — all open to runners and walkers.

Because of the various distances, the races have varied starting times. Walkers for the half marathon begin at 7 a.m., with runners in the longer distance starting at 8 a.m. Both the 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer races start at 9 a.m.

All the races are on Catching Slough Road, starting near its intersection with the Coos River Highway. The out-and-back course is fast, flat and scenic.

The entry fee is $15 for members of the South Coast Running Club and $25 for nonmembers.

For more information or to register for the race or the running club, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.

