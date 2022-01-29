COOS BAY — Preseason scheduling challenges led to a regular-season game challenge for Marshfield’s girls basketball team Friday night, when the Pirates suffered their first loss of the Sky-Em League season.
Marshfield fell to visiting Junction City 41-27 in a battle of the only two unbeaten teams in the league schedule.
“We haven’t seen that kind of pressure,” Marshfield coach Doug Miles said. “We’re so young. We played like it tonight.”
Marshfield had been scheduled to face Philomath twice and also Cascade during the preseason, but all those games were cancelled due to COVID-19 issues.
“Our youth and inexperience really showed tonight,” Miles said.
The Pirates struggled on offense, especially in the middle two quarters after trailing just 10-8 through one quarter against the Tigers.
“We rushed everything offensively, and that carried over to the defensive end, where we didn’t rotate,” Miles said.
Junction City capitalized, with a number of crisp passes to girls near the basket for early layins. That was part of the problem, the other being that the Tigers also were hitting from outside. Junction City finished the night with five 3-pointers. Brenna Wilson made two of those and finished with a game-high 19 points, while fellow senior Cienna Hartle also had two treys and eight points.
Kate Miles had 11 points and Charlie Dea seven for the Pirates.
Marshfield had a nine-game winning streak snapped, but gained valuable lessons in the setback, Doug Miles said.
“We were real positive with them in the locker room (after the game),” he said. “You have to experience certain things and you have to take disappointment certain times.
“It’s OK. This isn’t life and death. This team is going to keep getting better and better.”
That’s important because the Pirates have a big week coming up, including make-up games against both Marist Catholic (in Eugene on Tuesday) and Siuslaw (at home Wednesday) to complete the first half of the league schedule before opening the second half at home against Cottage Grove on Friday.
The Pirates also followed Friday’s game with a nonleague contest against Class 6A Grants Pass on Saturday, falling 51-25. Dea hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 points for Marshfield in the loss.