Improving Pirates fall to Spartans in girls contest

COOS BAY — Marshfield’s girls basketball team was a lot better in its second try against Marist Catholic — at least in some ways.
But the Pirates came up short against the Spartans again, falling 52-42 on Friday night at the Pirate Palace.
For Marist Catholic, the win probably means second place in the final Sky-Em standings. The teams both entered the night 5-2 in league play, but the Spartans already played their second game against league-leading Junction City, the team Marshfield finishes the regular season against on Friday.
In the first meeting, at Eugene, Marshfield struggled with the Spartans’ pressure defense.
This time the Pirates handled the defense better, but didn’t rebound well or get out on Marist Catholic’s shooters.
The Spartans hit seven 3-pointers, including two late in the game after the Pirates pulled within six points.
“They played really hard,” Marshfield coach Doug Miles said. “We just had too many defensive breakdowns and they made too many wide-open threes.”
Then, there was the other issue.
“We’ve never been out-rebounded that bad,” Miles said.
But Marshfield did a lot of good things on offense.
“We did a good job using our posts tonight,” Miles said, adding that both freshman Tatum Montiel and sophomore Paige Macduff, who didn’t play last year, “are getting a lot better.”
Montiel had nine points and Macduff eight.
Charlie Dea led the Pirates with 14 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.
Despite the loss, Dea is excited with the potential of the Pirates.
“I think we’re making progress,” she said, adding that the skill sets of the younger players are improving. “I’m proud of them. I’m excited to play with them.”
Though the Pirates have lost twice to Marist Catholic and also to Junction City in league play, they are 15-7 overall and most likely will be in the Class 4A play-in round after finishing the regular season with their home final against Elmira on Tuesday and their game at Junction City, meaning the Pirates still have hopes of reaching the Class 4A playoffs and possibly the state tournament.
“We have big games still coming up,” Dea said.