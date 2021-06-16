COOS BAY — Bandon graduate Hunter Hutton won the annual South Coast Half Marathon, part of Jennifer’s Catching Slough Classic, held Saturday near Coos Bay.
The event, a fundraiser for the Jennifer Turman Memorial Scholarship awarded each year by the South Coast Running Club, also featured 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer races.
Hutton, a student at Western Oregon University, cruised over the flat, scenic course in 1 hour, 17 minutes and 24 seconds on a pleasant morning with little wind.
Former Marshfield standout Sawyer Heckard, a former teammate of Hutton at Western Oregon, was second overall in 1:24:40.
Third overall and first among women was Cassie McKinney of Monmouth, another former Western Oregon runner, who finished in 1:28:34. She was a little over a minute ahead of Sailor Hutton, Hunter’s twin sister and a runner for Boise State University, who finished in 1:29:43.
Third among men and the first masters (40-and-over) finisher was 68-year-old Jerry Roberts of Myrtle Point, who finished in 1:34:50. Kerstin Lemay of Coos Bay was the top masters female in 2:11:44.
Sailor Hutton was joined by three of her Boise State teammates who all did well in the shorter races.
Yuki Parle of Edmonds, Wash., was the overall winner of the 10-kilometer race, finishing in 39:50.
The top male finisher was Christopher Maienza of Massachusetts, who finished in 40:40.
Second and third among men were Bandon High School senior Josh Minkler (41:18) and Tyler Martin of Coquille (52:07). Mark Godbey of North Bend was the masters champion (53:13).
Bandon graduate Shannon Smith was second among women (5034), with Emma Sylves-Bery third (52:57). The top masters female was Rachel Stappler of North Bend (1:15:17).
In the 5-kilometer race, Jeremy Potter of North Bend was the top overall finisher in 16:58, followed by a pair of Sailor Hutton’s Boise State teammates — Olivia Johnson of Gresham (17:31) and Grace Brock of Cornwall, United Kingdom (17:43).
Celeste Sinko, this year’s scholarship recipient and one of North Bend’s valedictorians who graduated Friday night, was third overall among women in 21:09, with Bandon youth Marley Petrey not far back (21:22). Rushel Reed of Bandon was the female masters champion (29:35).
Second among male finishers was Anthony Saccente of Coos Bay (20:28), followed by Grayson Goodale of North Bend (20:30). Michael Le of North Bend was the masters champion (25:52).
The half marathon also included a walk, with the top finisher Richard Bemrose of Gresham, who comes down every year for the event and finished in 3:16:14. The walk also featured mother and daughter Christine Bolf and Sara Bolf of Albany.
The event is named for Jennifer Turman, who was a standout runner for Marshfield in the 1990s who was killed in a traffic accident. Her family started the scholarship fund which is now administered by the South Coast Running Club.
The event is held the second Saturday of June each year.
Half Marathon
Overall Winner: Hunter Hutton, Bandon, 1:17:24.
Top Female: Cassie McKinney, Monmouth, 1:28:34.
FEMALE
15-19 — 1. Sara Dyer, Eugene, 2:09:20; 2. Eryn McCourney, Eugene, 2:09:51. 20-29 — 1. Cassie McKinney, 1:28:34; 2. Sailor Hutton, Bandon, 1:29:43. 30-39 — 1. Kim Kanies, North Bend, 2:03:51; 2. Jill Hopper, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 2:16:48. 40-49 — 1. Jessica Engelke, North Bend, 2:15:09; 2. Heidi Rist, Rutherfordton, N.C., 2:18:38. 50-59 — 1. Kerstin Lemay, Coos Bay, 2:11:44; 2. Tanya Sinko, Myrtle Point, 2:16:47; 3. Darci Ladwig, Spokane, Wash., 2:25:46; 4. Dawneen Williams, West Sacramento, Calif., 2:27:37.
MALE
20-29 — 1. Hunter Hutton, Bandon, 1:17:24; 2. Sawyer Heckard, Monmouth, 1:24:40. 30-39 — 1. Ryan Mill, Coos Bay, 1:42:37. 40-49 — 1. Todd Landsberg, Coos Bay, 1:46:57. 60-69 — 1. Jerry Roberts, Myrtle Point, 1:34:50; 2. Jim Littles, Bandon, 2:02:31. 70-79 — 1. Jerry Gentry, Salem, 2:07:50.
Half Marathon Walk
FEMALE
15-19 — 1. Sarah Bolf, Albany, 3:43:20. 50-59 — 1. Christine Bolf, Albany, 3:44:35.
MALE
70-79 — 1. Richard Bemrose, Gresham, 3:16:14.
10 Kilometers
Overall Winner: Yuki Parle, Edmonds, Wash., 39:50.
Top Male: Christopher Maienza, Wilmington, Mass., 40:40.
FEMALE
15-19 — 1. Shannon Smith, Bandon, 50:3420-29 — 1. Yuki Parle, 39:50; 2. Emma Sylves-Bery, 52:57.
30-39 — 1. Jennifer Dungee, Coos Bay, 5:59; 2. Jennifer Bordas, Roseburg, 56:16; 3. Amanda Szarkowski, Coquille, 1:05:24; 4. Carrie Tollefson, Reedsport, 1:32:00. 40-49 — 1. Rachel Stappler, North Bend, 1:15:17 2. Ali Mageehon, Coos Bay, 1:17:16; 3. Jennifer Terrebrood, Reedsport, 1:32:01.
MALE
15-19 — 1. Josh Minkler, Bandon, 41:18. 20-29 — 1. Christopher Maienza, 40:40; 2. Tyler Martin, Coquille, 52:07. 30-39 — 1. John Ward, Coquille, 52:12. 60-69 — 1. 1. Mark Godbey, North Bend, 53:13; 2. Joel Dunphy, Gainesville, Fla., 56:58.
5 Kilometers
Overall Winner: Jeremy Potter, North Bend, 16:58.
Top Female: Olivia Johnson, Gresham, 17:31.
FEMALE
0-14 — 1. Marley Petrey, Bandon, 21:22; 2. Riley Mullanix, Coos Bay, 25:11; 3. Arabella Mullanix, Coos Bay, 34:47; 4. Nora Rector, North Bend, 42:35. 15-19 — 1. Celeste Sinko Myrtle Point, 21:09; 2. Aryana Mill, Coos Bay, 31:34. 20-29 — 1. Olivia Johnson, 17:31; 2. Grace Brock, Cornwall, UK, 17:43; 3. Lindsay Janzer, North Bend, 23:58; 4. Haley Saccente, Coos Bay, 26:43; 5. Chloe Danielson, 27:40; 5. Lynn Clow, North Bend, 1:06:44. 30-39 — 1. Hannah McCool, Rutherfordton, N.C., 30:31; 2. Haley Lagasse, Coos Bay, 32:24; 3. Amanda Meade, North Bend, 1:06:14; 4. Mags Sanchez, North Bend, 1:06:26. 40-49 — 1. Rushel Reed, Bandon, 29:35; 2. Danielle Jensen, North Bend, 32:35; 3. Kallie Mill, Coos Bay, 39:43; 4. Leah Rector, North Bend, 42:35; 5. Rosa Atencio, North Bend, 43:35. 50-59 — 1. Eliza Forgue, North Bend, 1:06:42. 60-69 — 1. Sandra Merritt, Coos Bay, 32:15; 2. Jan Low, Coos Bay, 36:32; 3. Maurene Aakre, Coos Bay, 45:55.
MALE
0-14 — 1. Anders Jensen, North Bend, 27:33; 2. Torsten Jensen, North Bend, 32:36. 20-29 — 1. Jeremy Potter, North Bend, 16:58; 2. Anthony Saccente, Coos Bay, 20:28; 3. Grayson Goodale, North Bend, 20:3030-39 — 1. Luke Rector, North Bend, 21:42; 2. Jeremy Mullanix, Coos Bay, 22:38; 3. Jared Gordon, 43:13. 40-49 — 1. Michael Le, North Bend, 25:52. 50-59 — 1. Steven Alvarez, North Bend, 1:06:27; 2. Terry Williams, West Sacramento, Calif., 1:37:45. 60-69 — 1. Michael Kelley, Lakeside, 31:50; 2. Chris Hinzmann, Lakeside, 34:59; 3. Daniel Roberton, North Bend, 42:36. 70-and-over — 1. Jeff Conboy, Port Orford, 34:09; 2. Jim Lawson, Bandon, 40:28.