COOS BAY — Creswell’s boys shot their way to the fourth-place trophy Saturday at the Class 3A state tournament Saturday, topping Banks 64-51 at the Pirate Palace.
The Bulldogs stormed out of the gates, making eight of its 10 shots in the first quarter, including three 3-pointers.
They cooled off, but only a little bit, to 70 percent by halftime and 57 percent for the game. They were better overall from 3-point range at 7-for-11 (63 percent).
“I felt like we went on the run De La Salle went on against us,” Creswell coach Jesse Thomas said, referring back to the quarterfinal loss to the Knights on Thursday. “Connor (Hanson) was unbelievable that first half.”
Hanson was unbelievable all game, finishing 5-for-5 from 3-point range and scoring 19 points.
“It was awesome,” said Hanson, adding that everything he put up looked good. “It was just coming to me.”
Getting the lead was important and keeping it even more, he said.
“That was a great game,” he said. “We played really well.
“We started off hot, so that was nice. Against De La Salle, we started hot and (cooled) down.”
The Bulldogs led 23-14 after one quarter Saturday and weathered a number of runs by Banks throughout the game to stay in front.
“That’s a really good team,” Thomas said of the Braves. “I love the way they play. They play so hard.
“I’m just happy our guys withstood some of the runs. We answered. We finished the game out well.”
Banks got within five in the fourth but Creswell pulled away, beating the press for layins to stretch the final margin.
AJ Hodge added 19 points for the Bulldogs and Max Velarde had 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
Ian Bodine had 21 points and Ben Mayo 13 for Banks, which also shot well at 48 percent, though the Braves were just 4-for-15 from 3-point range.
Hanson said one of the keys in Creswell’s win was the defense against Mayo.
“Stopping Mayo was a big thing,” he said. “We kind of shut him down.”
Banks had been in the Bay Area last year for the Class 4A state tournament. Creswell hadn’t been here since the current seniors were freshmen.
“I got to come here freshman year, but I didn’t play a lot,” Hanson said of that tournament. “Getting fourth with all my senior friends is great.”