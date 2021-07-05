COOS BAY — Zach Holt had a stellar swimming career at North Bend, but never planned for it to extend beyond high school.
But then he had a great final season that tied back in with his roots in the sport. Now he’s planning to swim for Soka University of America in California.
“Eight months ago, I had no intention of swimming in college,” Holt said during a signing ceremony last week. “I found a school that had everything I wanted.”
The process of continuing swimming after high school started when North Bend and Marshfield ended up swimming together this season with North Bend’s pool still closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That reunited Holt with his childhood coach, Marshfield coach Kathe McNutt.
“I really want to thank all my teammates, family and coaches,” Holt said, in part addressing the large group of Marshfield and North Bend teammates in the pool behind him during his ceremony. “I would not be here without you.
“Being back in the pool reminded me I really love the sport.”
So Holt started looking at possible colleges and found a perfect fit in Soka, which is located in southern California, between Los Angeles and San Diego.
“I’m super excited,” he said. “I went down in March to look at it. It has a super nice campus and great weather.”
It also has perfect academic opportunities.
Holt plans to study life sciences and the Japanese language. The life sciences major ideally will lead to Holt moving on to medical school.
One of the things that attracted him to Soka is a specific program.
“One of the terms during third year, it’s mandatory to study abroad,” Holt said, adding that his plan is to go to Japan.
As far as swimming, Soka is an NAIA school.
Holt’s coaches had nothing but praise for the swimmer, a breaststroke specialist.
Bruce Rasmussen, North Bend’s coach the past two seasons, described Holt as a fiery competitor and superb teammate.
“What a great job you have done leading the team,” Rasmussen said, adding “You are going to do well.”
McNutt, meanwhile, said it’s been a special experience coaching Holt again.
“I can’t wait to see what the future holds for Zach,” she said. “I’m proud of him.
“He’s a wonderful young man.”