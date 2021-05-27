North Bend’s Zach Holt finished seventh in this week’s state golf championships for Class 5A.
Holt shot an 82, finishing six shots behind Thurston’s Kellen Humphries, the individual champion.
Spencer Barker tied for 34th (96), Brody Harnden tied for 53rd (100), Dylna Walling tied for 59th (103) and Carter Knutson was 74th (109).
Addie Hanson led North Bend’s girls, finishing in a tie for 29th (113). Kensey Harlow tied for 50th (124), Morgan Hoefs tied for 53rd (126) and Emily Ryan tied for 60th (132).
Crescent Valley’s Mercedes Merriott was state champion, with a score of 85.
Marshfield’s girls placed seventh in the Class 4A tournament at Trysting Tree Golf Course.
Paige Kirchner shot a 100 for the Pirates, while Kaliegh England had a 101, Nyssa Haynes a 105, Ashley Caldera a 113 and MyLia Brackin a 186.
Marist Catholic took the team title while Valley Catholic’s Chalin Kim shot a 73 to beat Marist Catholic’s Sandhya Vaikuntum by one shot for the individual title.