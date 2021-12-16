The annual Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Basketball tournament tips off Thursday at Marshfield, with a number of top boys and girls teams battling over three days with games at the Pirate Palace and the new Marshfield Junior High School.
The host Pirates open the tournament with the late games in the main gym Thursday against Hidden Valley, with the girls tipping off at 7 p.m. and the boys at 8:30.
North Bend’s boys and girls also are in the tournament, opening Thursday in the main Marshfield gym against Crook County, with the girls at 4 p.m. and the boys at 5:30.
The other four games Thursday are in the gym at the new middle school.
Brookings-Harbor’s girls open against Junction City at 4 p.m., followed by the boys teams from Junction City and Redmond at 5:30 p.m., a girls game between Philomath and Redmond at 7 and a boys game between Philomath and Cascade Christian at 8:30.
The event is filled with teams that either have recent success or are off to strong starts this season.
It includes both the champions of the 4A Showcase event to conclude the short season last June — Marshfield’s boys and Hidden Valley’s girls, who beat Philomath.
The two Class 3A schools have been regular participants in the state tournament at Marshfield High School. Cascade Christian lost in the boys championship game to Yamhill-Carlton in June while Brookings-Harbor’s girls made the previous two state tournaments.
Junction City’s boys were the Sky-Em League champions last spring, beating Marshfield twice before the Pirates ultimately won the title.
In the current Class 4A coaches poll, Marshfield is first, Junction City third and Philomath fifth. Cascade Christian is third in the Class 3A poll and Redmond 10th in the Class 5A poll.
Among the teams in the girls field, Philomath is ranked first, Junction City third and Hidden Valley ninth in the most recent Class 4A coaches poll. Crook County and North Bend both are unbeaten in the young season.
After Thursday’s games are split between the high school and junior high, all of Friday’s games are in the Pirate Palace, a long day of basketball starting with the first boys consolation game at 8:30 a.m. and concluding with the final girls semifinal at 8:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the fourth- and seventh-place girls games both tip off at 9:45 a.m., with the seventh-place game in the junior high. They are followed by the fourth- and seventh-place games for the boys. The rest of the games are in the main gym, with the third-place girls at 12:30 p.m., followed by the third-place boys at 2:15, championship girls at 4 and championship boys at 5:45.
Like past tournaments, the event also includes a 3-point shootout, with each team having two participants, the bracket playing out during halftime of games over the first two days of the tournament.
Admission each day is $6 for adults and $4 for students. Three-day passes are $15 for adults and $10 for students.