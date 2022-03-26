A pair of Marshfield seniors led their team to a one-point victory in the annual Big Mike South Coast All-Star Game, a showcase of basketball talent held after the state tournament at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
The event, which included boys and girls games, featured players from every high school between Reedsport and Brookings.
The contests were played using college rules, which meant shot clocks were in play and the boys play two 20-minute halves, while the girls played four 10-minute quarters.
The boys game was a one-point affair, with the Red team edging the Blue team 93-92. Marshfield seniors Mason Ainsworth and Monty Swinson both did the majority of their scoring in the second half, while finishing with 23 and 18 points, respectively.
Brad Russell of Brookings-Harbor added 15 points while North Bend’s Landon Rinderle scored 14 and Cooper Lang of Bandon 10.
Marshfield’s Pierce Davidson had 20 points to lead the Blue team, while Dom Montiel, a teammate on the Pirates, added 14. Gold Beach’s Jake Westerman scored 12 and Bandon’s Andrew Robertson 10, while three others scored eight; Jake Beaman of Brookings-Harbor, Kevin Jones of North Bend and Maddux Mateski of Marshfield.
The Red team overcame a five-point halftime deficit to pull out the win.
The girls game wasn’t nearly so close, with the Red team pulling out a 78-58 victory.
Zoe Carlson of Brookings-Harbor hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead the winning team, while North Bend’s Adrianna Frank had 13, Coquille’s Hailey Combie 12, Marshfield’s Charlie Dea 10, Kailina Hamilton of Gold Beach nine and Maddi Reynolds of Myrtle Point eight.
Ashlyn Schofield of Brookings-Harbor led the Blue team with 14 points, while Bandon’s Olivia Thompson had 13, North Bend’s Trinity Barker 10 and Kate Miles of Myrtle Point nine.
The all-star series is hosted by SWOCC each winter and sponsored by the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association. It is named after the late Mike Helfrich, who supported high school sports for many years on the South Coast and also was active in BASA.
BOYS
RED (93): Mason Ainsworth, Marshfield, 23; Monty Swinson, Marshfield, 18; Brad Russell, Brookings-Harbor, 15; Landon Rinderle, North Bend, 14; Cooper Lang, Bandon, 10; Howard Blanton, Myrtle Point, 5; Hunter Layton, Coquille, 2; Jason Padgett, North Bend, 2; Garrett Seeley, Reedsport, 2; Brock Willis, Coquille, 2.
BLUE (92): Pierce Davidson, Marshfield, 20; Dom Montiel, Marshfield, 14; Jake Westerman, Gold Beach, 12; Andrew Robertson, Bandon, 10; Jake Beaman, Brookings-Harbor, 8; Kevin Jones, North Bend, 8; Maddux Mateski, Marshfield, 8; Gardner Scolari, Coquille, 7; Kyren Johnson, Reedsport, 3; Andreas Villanueva, Myrtle Point, 2.
GIRLS RED (78): Zoe Carlson, Brookings-Harbor, 14; Adrianna Frank, North Bend, 13; Hailey Combie, Coquille, 12; Charlie Dea, Marshfield, 10; Kailina Hamilton, Gold Beach, 9; Maddi Reynolds, Myrtle Point, 8; Carlee Freitag, Bandon, 4; Katelyn Senn, Bandon, 4; Ilene Glover, Reedsport, 2; Audrey Griffiths, Pacific, 2; Lauren Stallard, Powers; Allison Storts, Myrtle Point.
BLUE (58): Ashlyn Schofield, Brookings-Harbor, 14; Olivia Thompson, Bandon, 13; Trinity Barker, North Bend, 10; Kate Miles, Marshfield, 9; Kyndall Leep, Coquille, 4; Angie Morones, Bandon, 4; Emma Krantz, Powers, 2; Wiley Lang, Pacific, 2; Gabby Clifford, Gold Beach; Bailey Higgins, Coquille; Sarah Nicholson, Myrtle Point; Angel Wilkins, Reedsport.