COOS BAY — People kept talking to me about the Class 3A state tournament.
At first it was just my editor, John Gunther, mentioning it was an important week of coverage or something. But as the tournament kept creeping closer on the calendar, it started coming up more and more often.
While covering basketball games at Southwestern Oregon Community College people would mention THE tournament in passing. Around the community I was asked if I was ready to write about these games. Then signs started popping up all around town welcoming visitors from across the state.
It all came back to the same thing: in an area without any 3A schools, everyone seems to become big 3A fans when tournament week rolls around.
Basketball has always been my favorite sport, which has meant that basketball tournaments are the pinnacle of the sport. I love nothing more than a good basketball tournament and have been consuming them my entire life.
Growing up, the St. Paul School Tournament in Eugene was always the best weekend of the year. A middle school tournament that brought teams from around the state together, included a 3-point contest and was always played in front of packed crowds.
In high school I have fond memories of going up and down to Gill Coliseum as Marist (sorry) played in the state tournament. In college I had a front-row view at three straight NCAA Tournament trips for the Oregon men’s basketball team (I was the Oregon Duck mascot, so I had a floor seat at the Final Four, but that’s a story for another column).
Being at these tournaments has always brought joy, excitement and plenty of basketball. Still unsure of what exactly this week’s tournaments entail, I got my first taste on Wednesday night.
With community members, officials and coaches all gathered at North Bend’s Hall of Champions, it was the first look at what makes this a special tournament. As the coaches talked, the same themes kept emerging.
“This is one of the best venues in the state.” “It doesn’t compare to this tournament.”
Vale’s head coach Jason Johnson boiled it down in simple terms. “We just like being treated like someone special for a few days,” he told the room. And as far as I’ve seen, that’s exactly the experience the local community is looking to provide.
Approaching my first time at this tournament, I was thinking about the first time I was at Marshfield’s gym. Last year while covering the Class 1A Skyline League Tournament looking at what I consider to be the best high school gym in the state, a coach and I just marveled at the facilities. We then imagined what it must be like when that place is completely filled with excited fans.
I’m looking forward to getting to see that this weekend. And when it does happen, I’m sure it will keep people talking about the 3A State tournament.