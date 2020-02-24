Marshfield will have four wrestlers at the Class 4A state tournament this weekend and North Bend will have two in the Class 5A tournament following their district tournaments over the weekend.
In the Class 4A District 3 tournament at Cottage Grove, Marshfield had one champion.
Peyton Forbes beat Hidden Valley’s Owen Archy 12-2 in the title match at 145 pounds.
Tandy Martin continued his recovery from a serious elbow injury with a runner-up finish for the Pirates at 160 pounds. He lost in the final 12-7 to Michael Walker of Phoenix.
Marshfield’s Josh Hinds advanced to state by finishing third at 170 pounds. And Jonathan Calvert qualified at 126 pounds, winning the fifth-place match and then getting a win by forfeit over Isabella Prinslow of Phoenix. Calvert got the chance because he hadn’t yet faced Prinslow during the tournament.
Mazama won the tournament with 308.5 points. Hidden Valley was second with 285.5. Marshfield, which only had five wrestlers in the tournament, was seventh out of eight teams.
Meanwhile, at Thurston High School, North Bend placed sixth out of nine schools. Thurston won the title with 422 points and Crater was second with 392.5. The two schools combined to have all but one of the champions (Eagle Point’s Luke Callahan was the winner at 106.
North Bend’s Liam Buskerud reached the championship match at 160 pounds, but was pinned by Crater’s Kabb Christenson.
North Bend’s other state qualifier was Gabriel Foltz, who was fourth at 285 pounds.
Last year, the Bulldogs didn’t have any state qualifiers.
Tristan Stinson had a chance to qualify at 152 pounds after placing fifth, but was pinned by fourth-place finisher Brett Hieter of Thurston in their wrestle-back match.
Neal Walter placed fifth at 195 pounds for the Bulldogs, while Tyler Hayes (113), Ethan Ingram (120), Jaron Hyatt (170) and Gabe Pollin (220) all placed sixth.
Siuslaw placed fourth in the Class 4A District 2 tournament, won by Sweet Home.
The Vikings had a pair of champions — Christian Newlan at 220 pounds and Matthew Horrillo at 285.
Mason Buss was second at 120 pounds and Elijah LaCosse was second at 138.
Ryan Jennings placed third at 152 and Luis Infante-Marquez was third at 182. .
Hunter Petterson almost advanced at 126 pounds, but lost his wrestle-back match after losing in the third-place match.
The state tournament for all classifications and the girls starts Friday at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland.