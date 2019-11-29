North Bend High School will introduce its winter sports teams on Tuesday, the eve of the start of the winter season.
The Meet the Bulldogs event is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the main gym.
The following day, sports teams from up and down the South Coast start their seasons in multiple sports.
The swim teams from North Bend and Marshfield open their seasons on Wednesday in the annual Civil War dual, this year scheduled for North Bend. The meet starts at 5 p.m.
Also on Wednesday, Marshfield’s girls basketball team hosts South Umpqua, while the boys are at Brookings-Harbor.
Coquille’s teams are home for Glide, Myrtle Point hosts Rogue River, Elkton visits Reedsport, Bandon is at Riddle, Siuslaw hosts Newport and Gold Beach’s girls visit the combined Pacific-Powers squad at Pacific.
Basketball action continues Friday with North Bend’s boys and girls hosting Cottage Grove, Marshfield’s boys and girls home against North Marion and Coquille hosting its annual Winter Lake Classic with Reedsport, Sheridan and Illinois Valley in town. Bandon is at Glide, Siuslaw at Pleasant Hill, Gold Beach in Camas Valley for a tournament and Myrtle Point at the East Linn Christian tournament.
The first wrestling action for the South Coast is Saturday, when Marshfield is at Cascade and Reedsport is at the Willie Wilkinson Memorial at Glide.