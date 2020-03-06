COOS BAY — At some point between the fouls, turnovers and missed shots, a playoff basketball game broke out at Marshfield High School on Friday morning.
The contest saw 44 combined fouls and 45 total turnovers to go with a difficult day shooting the ball as Willamina shot 32% and Harrisburg finished at 17% from the field. But through it all, it was Willamina scrapping its way to a 32-24 win over Harrisburg in a consolation game at the Class 3A girls state tournament.
“I think we’re both very evenly matched teams. Both teams play aggressive and get after it defensively,” said Willamina head coach Tom Anderson.
“I’m just proud of our girls, anytime you come here and you lose in the first day it’s hard to bounce back. We just kept talking about ... how we’ve got to shake it off and step up and they did today. They did exactly that.”
After Harrisburg’s Delaney Buzzard drilled a 3-pointer on the first shot of the game, Willamina fought its way to a lead that they would never relinquish. The Bulldogs scored 11 points in the quarter, the only time either team scored double-figures in one period of play.
Hitting a 3-pointer in each of the first three quarters was Willamina’s Kaya McLean, who recorded 11 points in the contest. The Bulldogs were 5-of-9 from distance in the game. Bahley Scranton hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points.
Hope Bucher hit a 3 for the Eagles in the second quarter and by halftime Harrisburg had clawed back and trailed 17-15. As tensions grew heated after a collision before the half, the message for the Bulldogs was to just stay calm.
“We need to settle down and play our game. They like to play fast but at times that’s not good for us. We just need to play our game,” said Willamina’s McLean.
The Harrisburg side that features no seniors, three juniors and seven underclassmen on the roster was able to clamp down defensively and hold Harrisburg to two points in the third quarter.
“They defended the outside shot well and I thought the post player in the middle did a good job of when the ball went inside of making them shoot tough shots, making them shoot over people,” said Anderson. “That’s what you want, kids to defend that 3-point line and if you come to the middle you’re going to have to shoot over someone.”
Harrisburg was 3-of-20 from the field in the second half.
“We couldn’t get anything to fall,” said Harrisburg head coach Brody McGowan. “If we can play defense we’re always going to give ourselves a shot. And tonight, we still had it this morning. But the shots have got to fall.”
The Eagles twice cut their deficit to six points in the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs held on to win.
Harrisburg shot 7-of-16 from the free throw line in the game while Willamina was 7-of-23.
Willamina will now face Vale on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Marshfield High School in the fourth place game.
“These kids have accomplished some goals and reached some new ones. They’re a fun group,” said Anderson. “To get here was our ultimate goal. To win that first round game and to win a game here, that’s icing on the cake for these girls.”