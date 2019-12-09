Reedsport’s wrestling team finished second at the season-opening Willie Wilkinson Memorial Tournament at Glide High School on Saturday.
The Brave got titles by Jose Martinez (106 pounds), Aaron Solomon (113) and Christian Solomon (138).
Eli Carson (132 pounds) and River Lichte (152) both placed second for Reedsport. Miguel Velazquez (170 pounds) and Justin Cassaro (182) both placed third and Austin Manicke (145) was fourth.
Roseburg won the tournament with 210.5 points and Reedsport scored 161.
PERRY BURLISON CLASSIC: Marshfield’s Tandy Martin finished second at 170 pounds to lead the Pirates in the 25-team tournament at Cascade High School. Martin was pinned by Crescent Valley’s Jackson Rosado in the championship match.
Marshfield’s only other two wrestlers to compete in the varsity bracket, Andy Vandetta at 126 pounds and Josh Hinds at 182, both lost in the third round of consolation, one round from placing.
Myrtle Point also had three wrestlers lose one round before placing: Bailey Thompson at 120 pounds, Jacob Koser at 145 and Caleb Brickey at 220.
Crescent Valley won the tournament with 298.5 points, with Crook County second (191). Marshfield was 20th and Myrtle Point 24th.
Boys Basketball
MYRTLE POINT 46, EAST LINN CHRISTIAN 45, OT: The Bobcats picked up their second overtime win of the season, scoring the first five points of overtime and holding on for a one-point win over the host Eagles in the consolation game at the Silver Cross Tournament.
Luke Nicholson scored 16 points and Gabe Swan added 12 for the Bobcats. Jose Medina had seven, including a 3-pointer that put Myrtle Point in front by five in the extra session.
Trey Weller scored 25 points for East Linn Christian.
Girls Basketball
EAST LINN CHRISTIAN 34, MYRTLE POINT 30: The Bobcats came up just short against the Eagles in the consolation game at the Silver Cross Tournament.
Nikki Leep had 10 points and Maddi Reynolds added eight for Myrtle Point, which has lost by four points in two of its three early season setbacks.
Alayna Gruenerud scored 11 points for East Linn Christian, which outscored the Bobcats 10-4 in the final quarter.
Myrtle Point’s boys and girls host South Umpqua on Tuesday.