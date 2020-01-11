Coquille’s boys basketball team pulled away from host Days Creek in the second half for a 59-39 win over the Wolves in a nonleague game Saturday.
Ean Smith had 20 points and Jeremy Kistner and Cort McKinley 14 each for the Red Devils, who improved to 12-1 on the season. Kistner and McKinley each had three 3-pointers for Coquille, which led just 30-26 at half before limiting the Wolves to five points in the third period and eight in the fourth.
Zane DeGroot had 13 points to lead Days Creek.
Coquille returns to Sunset Conference play with a trip to Waldport on Wednesday.
WALDPORT 62, GOLD BEACH 42: The Irish got their first Sunset Conference win of the season by beating the host Panthers.
Gold Beach was playing its league opener.
Girls Basketball
MAZAMA 43, MARSHFIELD 27: The Vikings beat the Pirates on the second day of the Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover at Phoenix.
“We played a very physical Mazama team and our girls played more physical as the game went on,” Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant said. “Early on, it took adjustment to their physicality, but once we settled in, we competed hard against an older, bigger and more experienced team.
“We got off to a slow first quarter, but I am pleased with how we are accepting challenges, competing and working hard.”
Kate Miles had 10 points for the Pirates and Charlie Dea and Karina Skurk added six each.
Ella Baley had 19 points and Averie Romander added 11 for Mazama.
Marshfield went 1-1 on the weekend, its final tuneup before visiting Junction City to start the Sky-Em season on Friday.
“This was a weekend where we got better,” Bryant said.
ELKTON 57, PACIFIC 51: The Elks held off the combined Pacific-Powers squad for a Skyline League win at Pacific on Saturday.
“It was a good game, but the last three minutes, we didn’t execute,” said Bob Lemerande, the coach of the Cruisin’ Pirates.
Trinidy Blanton and Leah Sanders had 15 points each for Pacific and Sierra White added 11. Sanders hit a trio of fourth-period 3-pointers, but the team came up short.
Kieryn Carnes had 17 points and Margaret Byle and Aspyn Luzier had 10 points each for the Elks, who improved to 3-0 in league play and 10-3 overall. Pacific is 2-2 in league and 6-7 overall.
WALDPORT 52, GOLD BEACH 33: The Irish beat the host Panthers to improve to 1-1 in Sunset Conference play.
Gold Beach was playing its league opener.
Wrestling
TOLEDO/SILETZ INVITATIONAL: Reedsport finished second to Grants Pass, a Class 6A school, in the tournament at Toledo on Saturday.
Grants Pass scored 197 points and Reedsport had 114.
Reedsport got titles by Jose Martinez at 106 pounds, Aaron Solomon at 113 pounds and Christian Solomon at 132.
In addition, River Lichte was second at 152 and Miguel Velazquez was second at 182. Austin Manicke was third at 145 and Adam Solomon fourth at 126.
SUTHERLIN INVITATIONAL: Siuslaw won the team title in the 12-team meet on Saturday, scoring 154 points, to 117 for the host Bulldogs.
Mason Buss was champion at 120 pounds for the Vikings, who also got titles at 126 pounds by Hunter Petterson and 145 pounds by Elijah LaCosse,
Yoskar De La Mora was second at 106 and Ryan Jennings was second at 152 for Siuslaw.
Brayden Clayburn was champion at 182 pounds for Coquille, while Tony Flores was second at 126 and Ethan Elmer was third at 145.
North Bend got third-place finishes by Liam Buskerud (160) and Ethan Ingram (120), while Kevin Garcia was fourth at 126.
In the girls tournament, North Bend’s Molly Picatti was champion in the 127-131 weight class.
Siuslaw got titles by Bailey Overton at 117-126 and Hayden Muller at 133-136, while Arrianna Brown was second at 111-112.