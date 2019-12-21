Bandon’s girls continued their strong season with maybe their best win of the season, beating host Lost River 42-23 on Saturday.
“Huge win for us today,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “Lost River is a solid team. I’m really proud of my girls (and it’s) a great way to go into Christmas break 6-1.”
Traylyn Arana had 22 points and Ashley Strain 15 for the Tigers, who next face Glide in the Oakland tournament on Friday.
COQUILLE 60, HORIZON CHRISTIAN 32: The Red Devils kept up their unbeaten run to start the season, beating the Hawks in the championship game of the Jefferson tournament.
JEFFERSON 39, PACIFIC 32: The host Lions pulled away from the Pirates late in the consolation game at the Jefferson tournament.
The Pirates shot just 10-for-66 from the floor, but were tied in the final two minutes before Jefferson pulled out the win.
Nikki Lee and Leah Sanders had eight points each for Pacific. Nashea Wilson had 15 points for Jefferson.
MYRTLE POINT 32, WESTON-MCEWEN 28: The Bobcats finished a perfect 2-for-2 at the Class 2A Preview by beating the TigerScots, improving to 3-6 on the season.
Boys
LOST RIVER 43, BANDON 37: Bandon suffered just its second loss of the season when the Tigers came up short against the host Raiders.
“It’s a tough place to play,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said, adding that the Tigers hurt themselves by shooting just 4-for-12 from the line.
Braydon Freitag had 15 points and Coby Smith 12 for the Tigers. Aiden McAuliffe scored 14 for Lost River.
MYRTLE POINT 52, WESTON-MCEWEN 43: Myrtle Poitn continued a strong stretch by beating the TigerScots in the Class 2A Preview at Pendleton.
Luke Nicholson had 16 points, Gabe Swan 13, Jose Medina nine and Tyler Beyer-Smith eight.
Myrtle Point improved to 6-3 heading to the Oakland tournament and a date with the Oakers on Friday.
Wrestling
GRANTS PASS WINTER KICKOFF: Marshfield’s Tandy Martin won a tournament for the second straight week and Coquille’s Brayden Clayburn and Siuslaw’s Mason Buss also were champions in the big event.
You have free articles remaining.
Martin pinned Crater’s Angel Perez in the third round of the championship match at 170 pounds, completing a run when he pinned every foe.
Peyton Forbes placed sixth at 152 pounds for the Pirates, pinning two straight foes in elimination matches after losing in the quarterfinals. He pinned three foes and had a win by technical fall in the two-day tournament before losing by injury default in the fifth-place match.
Clayburn was champion at 182 pounds, beating Mazama’s Ethan Richards by technical fall (18-3) in the championship match.
Buss won the 120-pound weight class, pinning Arcata’s Tyrell Clauson in the championship match.
Yoskar De La Mora was third at 106 pounds and Siuslaw teammate Elijah LaCosse was fourth at 145.
Coast Classic champion Crater won the tournament, which included 32 teams. Siuslaw was eighth, Marshfield 11th and Coquille 17th.
In the girls portion of the tournament, Siuslaw’s Hayden Muller was the champion at 135 pounds, with teammate Arrianna Brown third at 115.
North Bend’s Molly PIcatti was second at 130 pounds and Brookings-Harbor’s Alexandria Madrid placed second at 190 pounds.
Swimming
BULLDOGS WIN: North Bend’s boys beat Springfield and North Eugene in a three-way meet, while the girls came up just short, finishing 14 points behind Springfield.
North Bend’s boys won all three relays.
Craig Hoefs won the 200 freestyle (1:56.50) and was second in the 100 butterfly (1:01.31) behind teammate Adam Wood (1:01.21).
Mavrick Macalino won the individual medley (2:16.61) and 100 freestyle (50.59). Zach Holt won the breaststroke (1:09.39) and was third in the 100 freestyle (57.14).
Tucker Hood was second in the individual medley (2:17.95). Divenson Willis was second in the 50 freestyle (25.30) with Trenton Parrott third (28.56). Madden Robertson was second in the backstroke (1:14.59) with Ian Wakeling third (1:16.32). Wood was third in the 500 freestyle (5:38.06).
North Bend’s girls got wins by Bella Jones in the individual medley (2:22.53) and 100 freestyle (57.33) and Natalie Cheal in the butterfly (1:04.63) and North Bend also won the medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Cheal was second in the 500 freestyle (5:48.97) and Makenna Roberts was second in both the individual medley (2:26.62) and backstroke (1:07.95).
The Bulldogs got third-place efforts by Kristina Powley in the breaststroke (1:27.19), Morgan Hoefs in the 200 freestyle (2:25.67), Angie Allman in the 50 freestyle (29.75) and Rebecca Witharm in the butterfly (1:12.26).