COOS BAY — With 5 minutes left in the first half, Pleasant Hill took a 20-18 lead over Vale. But from that point forward, the back-and-forth game turned one-sided in favor of the Vikings.
Over the next 23 minutes of the game — stretching all the way into the fourth quarter — Vale outscored Pleasant Hill 26-0 on the way to a 50-28 win in a Class 3A girls state tournament consolation game on Friday morning at Marshfield High School.
“Sometimes you get on a roll and it can’t be stopped and when it goes the other way it’s hard to figure out how to kick start it,” said Vale head coach Jason Johnson. While pleased with how his team executed on the way to holding Pleasant Hill scoreless in the third quarter, Johnson was sympathetic towards the Billies.
“These mornings are tough and they kind of hit a wall there. We would like to think it’s all our defense but they had a tough game yesterday, too, and I think their kids legs went a little bit and they just couldn’t find the basket and that turned out good for us.”
No. 3 Pleasant Hill lost to Burns 50-38 in the quarterfinals on Thursday while Vale suffered a 66-57 overtime loss to No. 2 Sutherlin in the final game of the first day.
“After last night’s loss, (I was) just more determined than ever,” said Vale’s Mattie Siddoway who had an efficient scoring night with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. “We went back to the hotel last night and we decided we’re going to put this behind us. We’re only moving forward. Jason likes to say what matters most is what happens next and we live by that motto. That’s what we did.”
Siddoway opened the scoring early with a step-back jumper. Her ability to create her own shot gave her open looks all game.
“I just made a couple and then I was feeling pretty good about myself so then I kept throwing them up there,” she said. “Once you make a couple it’s a lot easier to keep going.”
Throughout the first half, Pleasant Hill’s Angeni Yeo continued to match Vale’s scoring output. Yeo, who finished with 18 points, had 16 points in the opening two quarters of play.
“We were just moving the ball and Ang was super aggressive off the dribble. We were hitting shots, I think a lot of it had to do with we weren’t’ always executing on defense how I would like but we were working really hard,” said Pleasant Hill head coach Stacy Paszkiet. “I think mentally and physically we ran out of gas a little bit.”
Offensively, Vale also had 11 points from Kailey McGourty while Emersyn Johnson scored six. Six different players scored two points for the Vikings. In addition to getting scoring up and down the roster, Vale was able to get more possessions by dominating on the boards. The Vikings outrebounded Pleasant Hill 37-17.
The Vikings will now meet Willamina in the fourth place game at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning at Marshfield High School.
“It’s just going to be a knockdown, drag out. We’re both going to be tired,” said Siddoway. “It’s nice that we have a little more recovery than we did today. Ultimately, I think it will come down to who plays the hardest and I think that will be us.”