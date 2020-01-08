Marshfield’s boys basketball team went on the road for its final true road game of the preseason and beat Newport 68-53 on Tuesday.
The Pirates trailed much of the first quarter, but got a couple of 3-pointers from Mason Ainsworth to move in front. They led 34-30 at halftime, but took control by outscoring the Cubs 17-7 in the third quarter.
Ainsworth finished with a game-high 28 points, Dom Montiel added 13 and Pierce Davidson scored nine as the Pirates picked up their fourth straight win.
Bryan Tapia hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 to lead Newport.
Marshfield hosts the Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover this weekend, facing Henley on Friday and Klamath Union on Saturday. The Saturday games will be played in North Bend because of a youth wrestling tournament at Marshfield.
WILLAMETTE 61, NORTH BEND 40: The Bulldogs came up short on the road against the Wolverines, falling to 0-3 in Midwestern League play.
North Bend had balanced scoring, getting seven points each from Devante Byers and Garrison Mateski and six each from Kyle Martin and Kade Spencer.
Luke Smith scored a game-high 23 for the Wolverines, who entered the game in the top five in both the Class 5A power rankings and coaches poll.
TOLEDO 86, MYRTLE POINT 44: The Boomers opened the Sunset Conference season with a road win over the Bobcats.
Conner Marchant had 34 points and Mason McAlpine added 15 for Toledo in the win.
Tyler Beyer-Smith had 13 points and Gabe Swan 11 for the Bobcats.
Girls Basketball
COQUILLE 69, REEDSPORT 11: The Red Devils cruised in their Sunset Conference opener at home.
Morgan Baird had 16 points and Hailey Combie added 14 for Coquille. Saige Gallino, Mia Ruiz and Maya Salazar added nine each.
Cheyanne McCart led Reedsport with four points.
The Red Devils host Myrtle Point on Thursday, while Reedsport is home for Toledo on Friday.
TOLEDO 60, MYRTLE POINT 32: The Boomers outscored the host Bobcats 28-13 in the first half on the way to a win in their Sunset Conference opener.
Mahala Fisher had 24 points and Astrid Knott 10 for Toledo.
Myrtle Point got nine points each from Nikki Leep and Tayler Thomas.
NEWPORT 32, MARSHFIELD 20: The Pirates had a strong defensive effort on the road, but couldn’t match it with good scoring on offense.
“We had a number of good looks at the basket, but the ball did not fall,” Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant said.
Marshfield trailed the Cubs just 13-10 at the half, but only scored 10 in the second half. Charlie Dea and Kaylin Dea had five points each for Marshfield. Avonly Wolf led Newport with nine points.
“We played good defense for the first three quarters and got tired in the fourth,” Bryant said. “We’re making progress, but we need to cut down on our unforced turnovers by taking care of the ball.”
Marshfield fell to 3-7 overall heading into the Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover at Phoenix, where the Pirates will face Klamath Union on Friday and Mazama on Saturday.
PACIFIC 53, CAMAS VALLEY 22: The combined Pacific-Powers squad got its second straight Skyline League win, topping the host Hornets despite what coach Bob Lemerande described as a cold shooting night for the Cruisin’ Pirates.
Trinidy Blanton had 15 points to lead the Pirates. Leah Sanders had 10 points, Lauren Stallard nine, Natalie Vincent eight and Madi Hall seven.
Pacific limited the Hornets to seven points or fewer in each quarter. Joy DeRoss had 13 points to lead Camas Valley.
Pacific hosts Elkton on Saturday.
WILLAMETTE 59, NORTH BEND 29: The Bulldogs fell to 0-3 in Midwestern League play with the road loss to the Wolverines in Eugene.
Natalie Willoughby scored 24 points and Willamette pulled away in the second half after taking a 19-10 lead to the locker room.
“We played good defense and rebounded pretty well in the first half,” North Bend coach Mike Forrester said. “The second half got more physical and we just didn’t respond very well to it.”
Katie Holmes had 10 points to lead the Bulldogs, who have their league home opener Friday against Ashland.