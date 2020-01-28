Marist Catholic held off Marshfield 60-54 to take the outright lead in the Sky-Em League race on Tuesday night.
Both teams entered with 3-0 league records.
Alec Vendetti had 15 points and Luke Eagen 13 for the Spartans, who finished 14-for-19 from the line, helping them hold on for the win.
Mason Ainsworth had six 3-pointers and scored 30 points for Marshfield, which will try to get back on track Friday when it visits Elmira. Dom Montiel added eight points.
NORTH EUGENE 56, NORTH BEND 50: The Highlanders outscored the Bulldogs 19-12 in the fourth period to pull out the home win.
North Bend got off to a great start, outscoring North Eugene 16-11 in the first period, and led by one entering the fourth.
Chase Platt had 13 points and Brady Messner 10 for the Bulldogs, who host Thurston on Friday.
Nate Duke had 23 points and Derek Vaughn 11 for the Highlanders.
BANDON 67, WALDPORT 34: The Tigers opened the second round of Sunset Conference play with a convincing win in their final league road game.
Coby Smith had a hot hand all night, finishing with 29 points, while Sean White added 11 and Braydon Freitag nine for the Tigers, who are in Roseburg for a nonleague game against Umpqua Valley Christian on Friday.
“The boys played well moving the ball on the offensive end and our transition looked good tonight,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said.
Zak Holsey had 13 points for the Irish.
TOLEDO 96, MYRTLE POINT 45: The host Boomers scored at least 20 points in every period in their latest high-scoring win as they stayed perfect in the Sunset Conference.
Conner Marchant had 25 points and Mason McAlpine 21 for the Boomers, who are ranked No. 1 in the OSAA power rankings.
Luke Nicholson had 10 points and Gabe Swan nine for the Bobcats, who host rival Coquille on Friday.
Girls Basketball
MARIST CATHOLIC 30, MARSHFIELD 28: The Pirates nearly handed the Spartans their first Sky-Em League loss, but weren’t able to connect on a potential go-ahead shot in the final seconds at Eugene.
“We played really good defense and took care of the ball,” Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant said. “The difference was free throws. If we make a few more than five of 14, we win the game.”
Kaylin Dea had 12 points and Karina Skurk nine for Marshfield, which led by three at the half and then battled back after Marist started the second half on an 11-1 run.
“I’m really proud of how we came out on the road and competed,” Bryant said.
Madison Holmes and Jessica Roth had nine points each for the Spartans, who improved to 4-0. Marshfield fell to 1-3 and finishes the first round of league play Friday at Elmira.
NORTH EUGENE 44, NORTH BEND 35: A second-half scoring drought proved too much for the visiting Bulldogs to overcome in their loss at Eugene.
North Bend scored the first basket of the third period to pull within 23-22, but then did little scoring the next 10 minutes as the Highlanders built a big lead.
“We competed really hard tonight,” North Bend coach Mike Forrester said. “Aby Holing and Caitlyn Anderson were really aggressive going to the basket.
“We had a lot of kids contribute in a positive way tonight.”
Anderson had nine points and Holling and Trinity Barker six each for North Bend.
Reice Newell had 19 points for the Highlanders and Taylor Manley had a trio of first-half 3-pointers and scored nine.
North Bend, still seeking its first league win, hosts Thurston on Friday.
BANDON 51, WALDPORT 33: The Tigers kept their Sunset Conference record perfect with a win in their final regular-season road game, topping the Irish.
Bandon led 28-21 at the half, but outscored Waldport 23-12 in the second half.
“It was a good game for us,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “I was proud of the girls staying grounded and hungry to keep getting batter.
“We’ve got to keep working hard and trying to finish as strong as we started.”
Traylyn Arana had 18 points, while Ashley Strain added 10 and Eduarda Reolon eight for Bandon. Kylie Burk had 16 points to lead Waldport.
COQUILLE 73, REEDSPORT 16: The Red Devils bounced back from their first league loss in four seasons by beating the host Brave.
Morgan Baird had 25 points, Saige Gallino 13, Maya Salazar 10 and Drew Wilson nine for Coquille.
Makenzie Seeley had six points to lead the Brave, still seeking their first win of the season.
TOLEDO 49, MYRTLE POINT 34: The Bobcats played the host Boomers tough for the first half before Toledo pulled away.
Mahala Fisher had 14 points and Astrid Knott added nine for the Boomers, who led 21-18 at the half.
Nikki Leep had 15 points and Maddi Reynolds nine for Myrtle Point.