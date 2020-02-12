Bandon’s girls basketball team extended its win streak to 19 games with a hard-fought 49-35 win over visiting Toledo on Tuesday in a Sunset Conference game.
The Tigers jumped out to an 18-4 lead through one period, but Toledo managed to come all the way back to take a one-point lead by scoring the first five points of the fourth. Then Bandon finished off the game with a 16-1 run to keep its Sunset Conference record perfect.
“I’m proud of the way the girls responded and found a way to win,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “Toledo is a tough team. They play well and are well coached. It was a good win for us.”
Now the Tigers can clinch a share of the league title with a win over Gold Beach on Friday before their highly anticipated second matchup with Coquille on Monday.
Traylyn Arana had 22 points to lead Bandon, while Kennedy Turner added 11 and Eduarda Reolon scored 10.
Bandon improved to 22-1, the best record in Class 2A. That includes their come-from-behind win in Coquille earlier in the season.
Toledo, which is third in the league standings, can hand the Tigers the league title outright if the Boomers can win at Coquille on Friday. Mahala Fisher had 14 to lead the Boomers in Tuesday’s game.
COQUILLE 70, GOLD BEACH 21: The Red Devils stayed within a game of Bandon by dominating the host Panthers, limiting Gold Beach to eight first-half points.
Morgan Baird scored 30 points for Coquille. Maya Salazar added 12 and Drew Wilson 11.
WALDPORT 50, REEDSPORT 20: The Irish kept the Brave winless on the season, outscoring visiting Reedsport 27-7 over the middle two periods.
Kylie Burk had 18 points for Waldport. Ilene Glover led Reedsport with eight.
Boys Basketball
TOLEDO 62, BANDON 50: The Boomers warmed up for their showdown with Coquille on Friday by holding off the host Tigers in the second half.
You have free articles remaining.
Toledo, ranked first in the OSAA power rankings and second in the coaches poll, led 32-17 at halftime and stayed in front, though Bandon pulled within nine in the third.
“The fight was never over with the boys,” Bandon coach Vine Quattrocchi said. “I’m proud of their effort tonight.”
Bandon now has held Toledo to its two lowest league totals, having given up 71 in the first meeting. The Boomers have scored at least 86 in all the other Sunset Conference games.
The Tigers limited high-scoring Conner Marchant to 11 points (one field goal and 9-for-9 shooting from the line), but couldn’t slow Mason McAlpine, who had six 3-pointers and also made all of his free throws on the way to 30 points.
Bandon, which is third in the league standings, got 15 points from Braydon Freitag, 12 from Coby Smith and nine each from Cooper Lang and Sean White.
COQUILLE 73, GOLD BEACH 44: The Red Devils won on the road to keep their chance of tying the Boomers for the league lead on Friday.
Coquille, which is second in the power rankings and fifth in the coaches poll, got four 3-pointers and 24 points from Cort McKinley in the win. Ean Smith scored 14 points and Jeremy Kistner 13 for the Red Devils.
Danny Hawthorne had 14 points and Cameron Hagood 10 for the Panthers.
REEDSPORT 76, WALDPORT 46: The Brave won on the road to keep their power ranking in a good spot for a possible playoff berth.
Jamison Conger had 22 points to lead Reedpsort. Javier Analco scored 21, Dallas McGill 16 and Tyler Thornton 12.
Though Reedsport is fourth in the standings behind Toledo, Coquille and Bandon, the squad is 13th in the power rankings, which could help the Brave get into the postseason.
Each league gets two automatic playoff spots, with the final four spots going to the best four teams in the power rankings who aren’t automatic qualifiers.
Zak Holsey had 21 points and Levi Fruechte 16 for Waldport.