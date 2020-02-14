COOS BAY — It was a Valentine’s Day heartbreaker for the Marshfield boys.
Facing the No. 1 team in the 4A classification in Marist Catholic on Friday night at home, the Pirates led by as many as 14 points in the second half but, ultimately, fell to the Spartans 73-65.
“Just really wish we would have beat them, to be honest with you. That’s really the only thing I’m thinking about. That was a huge game,” said Marshfield’s Mason Ainsworth, who recorded a game-high 24 points and was one of four players in the game who scored at least 20 points.
Marshfield’s Dom Montiel had 23 while Marist got 21 points from Tresyn Harbert off the bench and Ben Morehouse added 20.
“That was our best effort. I’m really proud of the effort. That was super, we were intense and we were well prepared and I thought we played really, really well,” said Marshfield head coach Marty Stallard. “We just didn’t finish.”
After Montiel found an open Landon Ginn-Forsberg for a lay-up, Marshfield had a 43-29 lead with 6:12 left in the third quarter. After a Marist timeout, the tides began to shift as the Spartans scored 48 points in the second half. From that timeout forward, the Spartans outscored the Pirates 34-15 to the midway point of the fourth quarter.
“We just had inopportune turnovers there and we went cold a little bit. We went cold a little bit and they went on that run and got going and got the lead and still we were never out of the game,” said Stallard.
“We played pretty much a 32-minute game on defense but we didn’t on offense. We turned it over there some and we had the lead and we could have used some continuity in there and stuff but that’s youth and that’s the older versus the younger.”
The Spartans leaned on Harbert for 14 points in the third quarter and received defensive production from Nick Stice, who forced Ainsworth into three turnovers that led to fast break lay-ups in the quarter.
“We got some turnovers, obviously, that really changed the game. Nick was able to just turn (Ainsworth) over a few times in a row. He tried to cross him over and Nick will just take it from you. He’s really tough,” said Marist head coach Bart Pollard.
You have free articles remaining.
Marshfield was clinging to a 50-49 lead entering the fourth quarter when the Spartans opened the period five-of-five shooting and put together a 12-3 run.
The Pirates twice got the Marist lead down to five points, but as Marshfield was forced to foul, the Spartans hit nine free throws in a row before finishing 10-of-14 in the quarter and 13-of-22 for the game.
“Feel like they started hitting shots. First half it felt like they were missing shots and then second half they started hitting their shots,” said Ainsworth. The Spartans shot 28 percent (nine-of-32) in the first half before improving to 63 percent (15-of-24) in the second half.
Marshfield’s defensive intensity was at a season-high throughout the first half as the offense was humming right along. Montiel had eight of Marshfield’s 15 first quarter points and added seven in the second quarter.
“I think just, I mean, we just hit our shots,” said Montiel. “Basketball — it’s infectious. So when Mase starts hitting his shots and I start hitting my shots, it just starts to click and it’s nice. In that third quarter we didn’t carry that momentum.”
The ball was moving well in the second quarter as the Pirates established a 14-5 run — including two 3-pointers from Ainsworth — to put Marshfield up 32-21. The Pirates went to the half with a 34-25 lead.
“It was nice momentum and I hope in the future — we’re a really young team right now — I hope in the future we can keep momentum like that for four quarters. That would be really nice,” said Ainsworth.
Marshfield finishes the season on Tuesday at home against Elmira, 2-7 in league, with Sky-Em seeding on the line. The Pirates are currently in third at 5-4 while Junction City is second at 6-3. The Tigers play Siuslaw, 4-5 in league, on Tuesday night.
“We’ve got another game and that’s an important game. We need to come back on Tuesday,” said Stallard. “We need to get this one out of our system, we need to come back with the same intensity on defense on Tuesday because Elmira has got us up there.”
The third and fourth place Sky-Em teams will play next week with the winner then playing the second place team. The top two teams in league will secure guaranteed spots in the state playoffs.