NORTH BEND — After North Bend fell to visiting Churchill 65-45 in a Midwestern League boys basketball game Friday night, senior John Burgmeier had a simple assessment of the Lancers.
“They’re the No. 1 in the state for a reason,” Burgmeier said.
Churchill used its defense to build a big lead and kept it up with an efficient attack to clinch the Midwestern League title outright.
“They are quick,” North Bend coach Bill Callaway said. “Kind of our game plan was to move the ball, work some clock and not turn it over. Unfortunately, they did it.”
The Lancers outscored the Bulldogs 17-2 in the first quarter, when North Bend had seven turnovers, and finished the first half on a 9-0 run after North Bend cut its deficit to 12 on a 3-pointer by Brady Messner.
The lead got as big as 36 before the Bulldogs finished the game on a 16-0 run.
“It was a little rough at first,” Burgmeier said. “And it kind of got away from us quick in the second half.
“But I thought we played hard most of the game.”
The Lancers’ defense made a difference more than in the turnovers. Churchill also blocked several shots, never gave up an offensive rebound to North Bend and often left the Bulldogs not looking for their shot inside, especially in the first half.
“I think we were a little tentative, passing the ball too much,” Callaway said.
North Bend finished strong though, often getting to the rim in the second half, and supplementing that with 3-pointers — the Bulldogs made six in all, including two each by Burgmeier and Brady Messner.
Burgmeier led the Bulldogs with 12 points, while Garrison Mateski had 10 and Messner nine. Chase Platt scored seven.
“I thought Chase came out strong,” Callaway said. “John came off the bench and had probably his best game.”
Silas Bennion and Kaelan O’Neil had 12 points each for Churchill, which almost got all five starters in double figures. Evan Pia scored 11 points and Brian Goracke and Samaje Morgan both had nine.
The Lancers shot just over 50 percent for the game (29-for-56), but that was only because they only went 5-for-14 in the fourth.
The Lancers had a 32-19 rebounding edge and also had 10 steals.
Still, Burgmeier said the Bulldogs handled Churchill’s pressure better than during their first meeting, a 77-52 loss.
And Callaway said his team played hard, which was the focus in a game where the Bulldogs were big underdogs.
“We were hoping to play hard and respect the game and make them better,” he said, adding that the Lancers have big games down the road.
North Bend’s season ends Monday, when North Eugene visits.
“North Eugene is a really good team,” Burgmeier said. “Hopefully we can have fun and play good basketball.”
Girls
CHURCHILL 61, NORTH BEND 29: The Bulldogs battled the host Lancers for a half before Churchill pulled away to clinch the outright league title in Eugene.
“We played really well in the first half,” North Bend coach Mike Forrester said. “Their size got to us in the second half. But our girls competed hard.”
Churchill led just 27-18 at halftime, but quickly pulled away by outscoring North Bend 16-3 in the third period.
Danika Starr had 17 points and Natalie Elstone 11 for the Lancers, who remained perfect in the league standings at 15-0 heading into the final game Monday.
Aby Holling had seven points and Adrianna Frank had five for the Bulldogs, who finish at home against North Eugene on Monday.